In an odd scheduling quirk, the Northfield boys hockey team is struggling to find enough ice time.
Starting with a 5-0 victory against Red Wing on Dec. 7, the Raiders have played just three times in the last three weeks after Tuesday’s clash at St. Paul Academy.
For a team that’s overflowing with potential forward options, but is still unsure on what combinations work best, that’s slowed the learning curve for Northfield and its coaching staff.
“Because we’ve had so few games, you don’t really learn that unless they get in-game competition,” Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said. “Practice is one thing when there’s not pressure and nobody’s coming in to bang you into the boards, so it has to happen in a game scenario so that that confidence is real.”
The raw talent is clear, Luckraft said, it’s just a matter of building confidence for a young forward group that’s largely experiencing varsity high school hockey for the first time this season. Luckily for the Raiders, that problem lack of games changes soon, starting with next week’s Herb Brooks Classic at the National Sports Center in Blaine.
Northfield opens the tournament Monday afternoon against Holy Angels (5-1).
“Basically we’re going into that Herb Brooks Classic with limited practice and game intensity level hockey,” Luckraft said. “Kids will have to step up. I’m guessing the other teams will be in the same kind of predicament with Christmas on a Saturday and Sunday being a no hockey day. Hopefully we’re ready to go and are strong enough to accept the challenge.
“It raises our level and makes us a little uncomfortable, which is good. You have to really compete. When you play the conference schedule, you know you have certain games that get you really ramped up and some that you have to coach that part of it. Tournaments like this where you’re playing three consecutive days, you hope the players can rally behind that.”
With the guarantee for three games in three days regardless of results, the Raiders have plenty of chances to play and tinker with line combinations.
That started in last week’s 6-1 win at Faribault, where Luckraft broke up what had been a highly-productive top line in the hopes of generating scoring chances throughout the lineup. Specifically, sophomore Cayden Monson dropped from playing on the left wing on the first line to centering the second line.
“That was a little bit of an experiment and I think that’s a natural position for him,” Luckraft said. “Part of him being on the left side was because of our limited number of left-handed forwards. Of the 10 forwards rotating through, there’s only three lefties.”
This week, Luckraft said Monson is moving back to the left wing, but not on the top line. That’s so he can plug a couple different players into that top-line winger spot alongside senior center Spencer Klotz, who’s racked up six goals and 10 assists through the first five games this year.
“He’s good at getting guys involved,” Luckraft said. “Certainly he can make plays for himself, but he’s really good at creating and finding guys in good positions.”
Tied for the goal-scoring lead with Klotz is sophomore Kamden Kaiser, who’s enjoyed his role as the right winger on the top line in his first taste of high school hockey. His six goals have been supported by six assists.
“That line with Monson and Kaiser worked well because Kam brings a physical presence, but clean in that he knows how to use his body the right way and he has a really heavy shot,” Luckraft said. “When he gets in a scoring position it ends up in the back of the net. Cayden is shifty and crafty and has great hands, so it’s nice that those guys can play with other players and still have that same effect.”
That deadly trio of Klotz, Kaiser and Monson will still stick together on the power-play unit, where the Raiders are scoring on an eye-popping 37.5% of opportunities.
Luckraft believes splitting up Monson and Klotz — who can both drive play and dominate puck possession — throughout the rest of the game can awaken the scoring potential of a plethora of other Raiders.
“We probably have more skill and speed than we’ve had in a while,” Luckraft said. “Our challenge now is to get all those players confident so they’re interchangeable parts. It’s felt like our top line has done the bulk of the scoring, with some of that coming through special teams. We’re going to do some additional line changing, just to try and get a couple other guys going. Hopefully once they get their confidence, then it really is an interchangeable part type thing. We haven’t really had that depth in the past with the luxury to move pieces.”