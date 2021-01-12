VARSITY ROSTER
Emma Hodapp, senior
Ella Jerdee, senior
Erica Loe, senior
Emma Rasmussen, senior
Annika Richardson, senior
Adrienne Whitson, senior
Samantha Ims, junior
Abbie Thompson, junior
Izzy Balvin, sophomore
Regan Childress, sophomore
Ryann Eddy, sophomore
Marie Labenski, sophomore
Lucy Menssen, sophomore
Savannah Newberg, sophomore
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 14 — at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 16 — vs. Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21 — vs. Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 23 — vs. Rochester Mayo, 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 30 — at Faribault, 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 2 — vs. Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5 — at Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 9 — at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 — at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 16 — vs. Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 19 — at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 23 — vs. Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 26 — at Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.
March 2 — vs. Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.
March 5 — at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
March 8 — at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
March 12 — vs. Winona, 7:30 p.m.
KEY MATCHUPS
Jan. 16 vs. Albert Lea — Last season, the Tigers were among the bigger surprises in the Big 9 Conference. After a 3-17 conference campaign in 2018-19, Albert Lea surged to a 9-13 mark in the Big 9 and registered a pair of wins against Northfield, plus a 17-point victory against second-place Rochester Mayo in the regular-season finale. After losing only a pair of seniors to graduation, most of last season’s team is back again this year for the Tigers, including junior Taya Jeffrey, who scored 22 points in a 57-56 win against the Raiders. Northfield has no shortage of players back as well, as it didn’t have a senior on last season’s roster, making this an intriguing early-season challenge in the middle of the conference standings. This is the only time this season these two teams will play.
Feb. 9 at Mankato East — Another relative surprise of last season was the success of a super-young Cougar squad. With six of the 10 players listed on last year’s roster being freshmen, and with only one senior, Mankato East slugged its way to an 11-11 mark in the Big 9 with a pair of wins against the Raiders, including a triple-overtime 73-70 win in Northfield. With the Cougars set to be only more experienced this year, and a similar maturation expected from the Raiders, these might be a pair of teams that are set to take a jump up the conference standings. And even if not, Mankato East and Northfield have at least proved they’re capable of producing an entertaining game, and this is the only time they’re set to play this season.
Feb. 23 vs. Owatonna — These two geographic rivals split the two-game season series in 2019-20, with Northfield registering a 60-47 win at home before Owatonna nabbed a 53-52 victory in its home triumph. The Huskies will be led by senior Sarah Kingsland, who recently committed to Division II Minnesota State, Moorhead, and led last season’s team in scoring. She’ll be supported by an enormous junior class this season. These two teams will also play March 8 in Owatonna.