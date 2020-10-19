A whopping 17 top-eight finishers, including one in each of the 12 events, helped the Northfield girls swimming and diving team finish second at Saturday's Big 9 Conference Championships, which were contested virtually with each team in its own pool.
Rochester Century won the conference title with 388 points to narrowly nip second place Northfield's total of 372 points. Rochester Mayo finished third with 297.5 points, ahead of Mankato East (218.5), Mankato West (191), Rochester John Marshall (164), Faribault (151), Red Wing (121), Austin (107), Winona (103), Owatonna (84) and Albert Lea (68).
The Panthers sealed their conference title by winning each of the final two events, first with sophomore Paige Patten speeding to first in the 100-yard breaststroke and then their 400 freestyle relay team touching the wall first by nearly 10 seconds.
The Raiders, meanwhile, won the 200 freestyle relay, in which junior Anna Scheglowski, senior Ellen Varley, sophomore Ananda Myint and junior Lindsay Sundby won by more than a second. Northfield's 200 medley relay of junior Paige Steenblock, Sundby, Varley and Scheglowski also claimed second, while the 400 freestyle relay of Steenblock, Myint, junior Siri Narveson and junior Liv Fossum snagged third.
Individually, the highlights for the Raiders included Steenblock speeding to fourth in the 200 individual medley and seventh in the 500 freestyle, Myint combining seventh-place finishes in the 100 and 200 freestyle, Fossum grouping a sixth-place finish in the 200 IM with an eighth-place finish in the 100 backstroke, Scheglowski powering to third in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle, Varley swiping third in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 50 freestyle, senior Zibby Hanifl soaring to second in the 1-meter diving competition, Sundby coupling third-place finishes in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and senior Ava O'Neill notching fifth in the 100 breaststroke.
Also helping Northfield accumulate individual points by finishing in the top 16 of events were eighth graders Nora Kortuem and Clare Liebl (100 freestyle), junior Jeanette Pelletier (200 IM), freshman Charlotte Flory (50 freestyle), senior Emma Johnson and junior Cassie Meyer (diving), Kortuem and freshman Leah Enedy (100 butterfly), Narveson (500 freestyle), freshman Josie Hauck, Narveson and Pelletier (100 backstroke), and Flory and freshman Ella Anderson (100 breaststroke).
In eight of the 11 individual events, the Gators received points from at least three of the maximum allotment of four competitors. In two of those eight, all four swimmers scored points with Northfield's performance in the 100 breaststroke and 100 backstroke.
Northfield will have a second shot to top Rochester Century this Friday, and while the Gators and Panthers still won't share a pool, there will be a bit more of a crowd at the Northfield Middle School pool with Owatonna and Hastings competing as part of Northfield's three-team pod. It will be the first and only meet of the year that is not completely virtual.