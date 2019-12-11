Game: Northfield (3-3) at Rochester Mayo (0-5), 7:15 p.m., Thursday at Graham Arena.
Last year: A year ago, the Spartans swept the Raiders with a 5-1 win in Northfield before a 5-2 triumph in Rochester en route to a third-place finish in the Big 9 Conference.
Recent results: This year has been a different story for Rochester Mayo, which is still winless and was most recently thumped in a 7-2 defeat against Mankato West, suffered an 8-4 setback against Mankato East and lost 4-1 against Farmington. Northfield, meanwhile, is coming off a 6-4 win against Mankato East, a 3-2 loss against Alexandria and a comeback 3-2 win at Mankato West.
1. Lost talent has plagued the Spartans so far this year. In addition to the graduation of their leading scorer Zach Stewart (24 goals, 30 assists in 25 games), and both of their primary goalies, Jacob Gathje and Joey Wigle, they also lost Maddox Fleming, who would be a sophomore this year, to Shattuck-St. Mary’s. Last year, Fleming tallied 18 goals and 27 assists in only 16 games before missing the back half of the season with a concussion. This year, Rochester Mayo has only received goals from five sources, with Will Weick (three goals, three assists) and Javan Hodge (two goals, three assists) leading the way in terms of points. In net, Payton Mancuso and Max Cothern have both started two games but neither has taken control of a potential starting job. Mancuso has a 7.50 goals against average with a .758 save percentage, while Cothern has a 5.00 goals against average and a .828 save percentage.
2. With so much top-end talent and depth lost to graduation, Northfield started the year unsure of its secondary scoring options. Through the first six games, the second line for the Raiders has emerged as a unit more than capable of pitching in on the attack. The forward trio of sophomore Spencer Klotz, junior Ryan Will and junior Bohde Hasse have combined for seven goals and nine assists. While one of Klotz’s goals came on the top power play unit, and another when joined the top line with the goalie pulled, the remainder of that production has come from when the three are on the ice together at even strength. For Klotz, Will and Hasse, these are the first varsity points of their careers.
3. Speaking of the power play unit, Northfield’s has struggled thus far. Entering Tuesday’s game at Mankato West, the Raiders had converted only one of its 22 opportunities, good for 4.5%. The one success came in the first period of a season-opening 5-3 win at Faribault, so the unit has been 0 for its last 21 chances. That unit found some success Tuesday, though, with the first goal of the 3-2 win coming in a 4-on-3 situation thanks to a Carson Van Zuilen goal from senior defender Kearic Gargrave. While the amount of even strength production (17 goals through six games) is encouraging, the Raiders will need to continue to jumpstart that power play if they’re wanting to compete with the class of the Big 9 Conference and Section 1AA.