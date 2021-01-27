Boys swimming and diving
The Northfield boys swimming and diving team won nine of 12 events Tuesday to surge past Mankato East for a 93-86 victory in an in-person meet.
Ryan Malecha (100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke), Erik Larson (200 individual medley and 100 freestyle) and Will Redetzke (200 freestyle and 500 freestyle) both won a pair of individual events, while Owen Lehmkuhl also sped to first in the 50 freestyle.
Malecha, Lehmkuhl, Larson and Jens Kasten joined to win the 200 medley relay, while Lehmkuhl, Kasten, Redetzke and Larson sped to first in the 200 freestyle relay.
Northfield will host Owatonna in another in-person meet Thursday evening at Northfield Middle School.
Nordic skiing
The Northfield boys nordic ski team finished second in a South Suburban Conference triangular with Prior Lake and Burnsville onThursday afternoon, while the girls team finished third.
The boys were led by sophomore Sam Folland, who finished in third place individually, while senior Martin Brice was fifth. Senior Jacob Lockner (ninth), senior Luna Feltes (11th) and junior David Rhoades (15th) rounded out the Northfield scoring positions.
The girls team was led by senior Claire Bussmann in second place individually, while senior Wendy Bollum (12th), junior Clara Lippert (15th), junior Liv Fossum (17th) and eighth grader Caroline Brice (19th) also scored for the Raiders.
Both the boys and girls teams will be back in action at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Hyland Lake Park Reserve against Burnsville and Eastview