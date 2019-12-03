Listing off Jim Dimick's resume and accomplishments requires a few pauses for deep breaths.
Dimick, who died early Monday morning, is a member of six Hall of Fames and has a pair of awards named in his honor. He won 13 conference titles during his 26-year tenure as the St. Olaf baseball coach, battled the likes of Bud Grant in high school, coached Terry Francona during a year-long sabbatical at Arizona State and had the respect of coaching legends such as Frank Quilici and John Gagliardi — part of the reason he was the first Division III coach to be elected president of the American Baseball Coaches Association.
Those accomplishments detail part of the reasons Dimick was so revered, though. Steve Judd, who played on some of Dimick's earliest St. Olaf teams, went on to have a 40-year career at Federated Insurance in Owatonna, where he's still a deacon at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
At Judd's retirement party from Federated Insurance, he mentioned three people who helped him reach that point in his life.
"I wanted these people that were there to celebrate my career at Federated to know that one of the people that was absolutely most impactful throughout my life was Jim Dimick," Judd said. "I just love the man."
Those feelings extend well beyond the baseball diamond.
Matt McDonald, who took over as St. Olaf's coach in 1995 after Dimick retired, played for the Oles and was a team captain in 1989.
While he's utilized the various nuggets of baseball knowledge Dimick passed down throughout their relationship, which continued through McDonald's now 23-year turn as St. Olaf's coach, it's been the other pieces of Dimick's wisdom he turns to most often.
"Jim Dimick was a great teacher of the sport and the game, but a lot of guys can do that," McDonald said. "Where he excelled was having the ability to build relationships. Even when he would come back and talk to our teams, he would always talk about what it means to be a great teammate, and that's a lesson even now for all of us in life, no matter what team you're on.
"He was just a great family man and an incredible role model to his players about how to treat your wife, how to talk about your kids, how to interact with your kids," McDonald added. "He really showed all of us that played for him what being a great father and husband was all about."
Growing up
Dimick was born on July 9, 1928, in Alemna, Wisconsin, on the family farm.
His father, Dick, was the 11th generation of Dimick farmers, but Jim wouldn't follow in the family business. At least, not that family business.
In addition to farming, Dick was considered one of the most respected amateur baseball umpires in northern Wisconsin, where Jim watched nearly all of his father's games.
"That's where he fell in love with baseball," said Jim Dimick Jr., one of Jim's two sons along with Daniel Dimick.
His athletic exploits weren't reserved to his bat and glove, though. On the basketball court, Jim led Barron High School, a small rural school, into the state tournament by defeating state-title favorite Superior Central, which was headlined by Bud Grant, who went on to play basketball for the University of Minnesota and the Minneapolis Lakers, and play football for the Philadelphia Eagles before coaching the Minnesota Vikings.
After Jim graduated high school, he spent two years in the U.S. Marine Corps before an honorable discharge so he could enroll at St. Cloud State. After earning his master's degree from the University of Minnesota, Dimick returned to Wisconsin to coach high school baseball for 15 years and led 10 title-winning teams.
Then, in the fall of 1967, he was offered a teaching position and the baseball head coaching job at St. Olaf, where he also went on to serve as the co-defensive coordinator for the football team alongside the late Dave Hauck, the longtime swimming and diving coach for the Oles who died earlier this fall.
In his first six seasons on the job with the baseball team, the Oles won the Midwest Conference title each year before the program moved into the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
"During his tenure, they were the baseball power in the MIAC," Dimick Jr. said. "The only reason was Jim Dimick. They finished first or second in every year but five. He not only turned St. Olaf into a baseball power, but he helped turn the MIAC into a baseball conference. He mentored a lot of the young head coaches that were a generation younger than him, and he helped build those programs and helped build the MIAC into a really strong baseball conference."
Time as an Ole
A year after Dimick arrived in Northfield, he was joined by Judd, who started his freshman year in the fall of 1968 after Dimick convinced him to enroll at one of Judd's high school cross country meets.
One of the first things Dimick implemented was a spring break trip south, away from the winter weather still covering Minnesota baseball fields. Now, trips like these have become commonplace for northern college baseball teams, but Dimick was one of, if not the first coach in the country to search out warmer weather.
Typically, Judd said, the Oles would pack into a few station wagons with their equipment loaded into trailers and caravan down, while making stops in places like St. Louis and Memphis before reaching their final destination in Jackson, Mississippi.
Along the way, St. Olaf would typically play two games a day against top competition.
"We played big-time programs and we were competitive," Judd said. "The reason we got to play those games was because of Dimmer. He had a reputation and people admired and respected him and they were happy to schedule his team, even if it was a Division III school from Minnesota. We could go down and play Mississippi State in their big stadium."
Featured on those teams was a right fielder from Alabama named Matt McLane, who was the only black player on the team and one of a handful of black students attending St. Olaf. One night in Mississippi, Dimick and the St. Olaf players were searching for dinner and stumbled upon a restaurant, whose owner agreed to provide dinner to the team.
That offer came with one condition: McLane would have to eat alone in the kitchen. Dimick responded by taking his team elsewhere.
"To me, that's just who Dimick was," Judd said. "He was going to be there for his players all the time, no matter what. That's what made St. Olaf baseball great, was he conveyed to all his players that we're in this together all the time."
Judd experienced that first hand. As practice was ramping up in February of his junior year, his father died unexpectedly. After spending a few days back at home, he returned to the team only for Dimick to halt practice when Judd walked through the Skoglund Fieldhouse doors.
"He got all the players around me and everybody reached out and touched me on the back, kind of like a blessing," Judd said. "Dimick, he just wanted to stop everything and take a moment to let me know that he and all my teammates were there for me. I remember that like it was yesterday."
That type of relationship continued after his players graduated.
For McDonald, Dimick remained a personal friend, in addition to providing guidance for later versions of St. Olaf baseball teams after he retired.
"The one thing they certainly will remember is his character as a human being," McDonald said. "He would say this to us as a team, that at the end of your life they're not going to remember your win-loss record, but they certainly are going to remember your character. He was just a top-shelf individual."
At one point, well after Judd's playing days were over, he returned to Northfield with his son, Brian, who had recently graduated from college, to watch a St. Olaf baseball game.
After the game, while the two were visiting with Dimick, Brian asked a question.
"What would you say is the most important thing about coaching?" Brian inquired.
"Brian," Dimick responded, "I think the most important thing about coaching is to love your players."