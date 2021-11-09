Northfield junior Nathan Amundson and eighth grader Caley Graber finished their 2021 cross country season Saturday morning at the Class AAA state meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
In the girls race, Graber sped to a 44th-place finish in the 160-entrant field with a time of 19 minutes, 22.87 seconds.
After a fourth-place finish at the Section 1AAA meet to qualify for state, Graber was the third-fastest runner from the section on the course Saturday behind only Farmington's Mackenzy Lippold (29th place) and Mariah Fenske (40th place).
In the boys Class AAA race that was the first of six races run Saturday, Amundson finished 99th in the field of 160 runners with a time of 17:10.06.
Amundson also improved on his finishing position from the Section 1AAA meet, where he was the final individual qualifier to earn a spot at state. Saturday, he beat out fellow Section 1AAA individual qualifier Connor Ginskey from Owatonna (111th) and Garrett Eick from Rochester John Marshall (119th).