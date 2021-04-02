The Northfield girls tennis program has been a remarkable model of consistency.
Wayne Kivell started as the program's first coach in 1974 and remained in charge until 1999, when he handed the reigns off to Craig Johnson.
Twenty two years later, Johnson is now stepping away from the program to coincide with a voluntary three-year leave of absence he requested from his teaching position at Northfield High School.
"Wayne always kidded me that he'll take the first 25 and I'll take the next 25," Johnson said. "I got close and got 22 in, but I kidded him as well that I have 29 since I did some middle school girls tennis before I took over varsity."
Johnson said he more or less decided to take a step back from coaching a couple months ago, but waited to submit his official retirement letter until his teaching leave of absence was approved.
"It really was a tough decision," Johnson said. "I've always got well-rounded student athletes and smart kids, so it was a tough decision, but I've also got elderly parents that are both 88 and need some attention and I want to be there for them and have that flexibility."
Northfield Activities Director Joel Olson said the open position will be posted in the near future, but an official hire might not take place until the school begins to hire for open teaching positions and a potential candidate reveals themselves through that process.
Johnson retires with an overall record of 235-138 and 134-52 in conference play, proving all that consistency in coaches also leads to consistent results.
Under his direction, the Raiders won Missota Conference titles in 2001, 2002 and 2005, and since moving to the Big 9 Conference in 2014 have finished lower than fifth place only once and placed as high as second while battling with some of the top programs in the state.
"The conference championships in the early 2000s were fun," Johnson said. "Obviously getting kids to the state tournament out of our section is a huge, huge deal that bolstered the program and when our kids went up there we had such great support. There's just so many good memories and it was tough to walk away. I always have great kids coming up, but there's got to be a time."
Johnson credits that success first and foremost to the players he coaches, as well as the support of parents, activity directors, secretaries and his assistant coaches through the years.
While Johnson is stepping down as the program's head coach, he's not planning on totally disappearing from the team's field of vision, just taking on a role more similar to a fan after what he estimates as more than 70 seasons of coaching once his years of leading the boys tennis team and middle school basketball is factored in.
"It's been a good run and I'm happy with my decision, but it was hard to write the letter to Joel, to be honest," Johnson said. "You felt like you were letting the kids down and him down, but he was totally supportive and everything I've got from the parents so far has been totally supportive.
"I'm going to kick back a little bit, try to get on the golf course a little bit more, try to get on the lake a little bit more and be flexible with my parents. Just have a little time, but I still want to follow the kids because there's still so many good ones coming up."