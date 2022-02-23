Game: Rochester Mayo (11-11) at Northfield (10-11), 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Recent results: The Raiders suffered an 81-78 overtime loss against Austin before racing past Albert Lea 81-31. The Spartans are coming off back-to-back losses against Owatonna and Rochester Century.
Last matchup: Rochester Mayo used a fast start to pick up a 71-62 win in Rochester.
1. Postseason seeding implications
With two weeks left in the regular season, Northfield’s postseason seed still hangs in the balance. A strong finish and the Raiders could climb to as high as the No. 5 seed in Section 1-4A. An 0-4 finish could conceivably drop Northfield all the way down to No. 8
That closing stretch starts Wednesday night at Winona in what could be a resume-boosting sweep of the Winhawks. Perhaps the biggest remaining game for the Raiders’ postseason seed is Friday, however, with Rochester Mayo visiting Northfield. As of Tuesday, here’s how QRF from minnesota-scores.net rates the No. 5 through No. 8 seeds in Section 1-4A.
5. Rochester Century, No. 39
6. Rochester Mayo, No. 41
7. Northfield, No. 43
8. Rochester John Marshall, No. 59
Northfield and Rochester Century have already finished off a regular-season split, although the loss for the Raiders was without leading scorer Soren Richardson. The Raiders lost the first game with the Spartans, so a split is likely necessary for any seeding scenario that places Northfield ahead of Rochester Mayo. Northfield also finished the season Friday, March 4 against Rochester John Marshall, where a win likely guarantees a landing spot above the Rockets.
It’s worth mentioning that Northfield’s seed might not matter all that much, given how tightly-packed the top four teams in the section are. Owatonna, Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Farmington are rated No. 9, No. 10, No. 14 and No. 15 by QRF, so predicting which teams land which seed is too difficult. It’s possible a better matchup awaits Northfield with the No. 6 seed than the No. 5 seed, but that won’t really be knows until the seeds are fully hashed out.
2. Make the Spartans work
In the first game between Northfield and Rochester Mayo, Spartan star Makuei Riek led all scorers with 26 points. While that number is a little high, Riek has a proven ability to pile up points even when the defense deploys considerable resources into slowing him down.
Where Rochester Mayo separated itself in the first matchup was with the efficiency of its secondary scorers. KaiRee Gadson finished with 20 points while draining 9 of 11 field goals, and Yaih Marial added 16 points by making 7 of 10 field goals. It’s fair to expect those shooting percentages to regress some naturally, but in general Riek can’t outscore the Raiders by himself.
If Northfield can force Marial and Gadson into more difficult shots, that likely slows down the flow of Rochester Mayo’s offense.
3. Journell’s jump shot
Over the last month, senior guard Tate Journell has emerged as a dangerous threat to knock down a shot from anywhere behind the 3-point line.
Only three times in the last eight games has Journell not made at least four 3-pointers. One of those was Friday’s 81-31 win against Albert Lea, in which the Raiders led 48-12 at halftime at didn’t have much need for their starters to carry the scoring load.
The other two occasions were losses — a 79-46 defeat against Owatonna and a 65-52 loss against Rochester Century, in which Journell combined for two 3-pointers. In the other five games in that stretch, he’s knocked down a combined 27 3-pointers.
The Raiders are back to operating at full strength, with Soren Richardson returning from injury to score a combined 59 points in the last two games. Add in the constant threat of Journell from behind the arc and Northfield becomes a lot more difficult to defend.