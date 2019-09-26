The Northfield girls swimming and diving team planned to take Thursday night in Winona relatively easy.
With a predictable win on deck against the Winhawks, the Gators were planning to significantly mix up their lineup. Then, they arrived in Winona, and while peeking around the walls of the pool, noticed they were well in range to set pool records in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay with their A-relays.
So Northfield mostly took it easy in a 98-77 victory that featured three exhibitioned events, while going all out in the pair of relays. Ultimatley, the Gators came three-tenths of a second short of the record in the 200 free relay and seven-tenths shy in the 400 free relay.
"These kids may be disappointed in falling a tiny bit short, but I am very happy to see how much they stepped up without any prep, without a race, without the vibe of a big event," Northfield coach Chris Morgan said. "We are about halfway in the season and they can turn it on at will already. That's a good sign.
The 200 free relay of sophomore Anna Scheglowski, junior Ellen Varley, senior Caroline Peterson and senior Ella Palmquist raced to a time of one minute, 42.35 seconds, while the 400 relay squad of Palmquist, Peterson, senior Alice Zhang and senior Tatum Hauck powered to a mark of 3:44.91.
Other winners for the Gators included Zhang in the 50 free, Tatum Hauck in the 100 free, senior Signe Hauck (200 free), eighth-grader Leah Enedy (200 individual medley), sophomore Paige Steenblock (100 butterfly), sophomore Siri Narveson (500 free) and sophomore Lindsay Sundby (100 breaststroke), while the 200 medley relay team of Palmquist, Sundby, Zhang and senior Chloe Mellgren claimed a title.
Northfield boys soccer suffers 1st defeat
In a tense game that featured a combined four penalty kicks, the Raiders (9-1-1, 7-1-1 Big 9 Conference) lost for the first time this year in a 4-3 home defeat against Mankato West (8-2-2, 6-2-1).
The loss comes a day after a 1-1 draw at Rochester Mayo, which was the first team this season to earn at least a point against Northfield.
Juniors Pascal Cogan, Grant Roney and Griffin Regnier scored for the Raiders, who have some time off before Tuesday, when they battle Big 9 Conference-leading and Class A No. 10 Austin (10-0-1, 8-1-1), which now possesses a three-point edge on Northfield with two conference matches remaining for each side.
"We'll take our loss now rather than in sections when it means everything," Northfield coach Westley Dayus said. "We're still in a fighting chance of taking the conference, too, because we've still got to play Austin, but it's going to be tough for us now."
Raider girls soccer falls in Mankato
Against Class A No. 7 Mankato West, Northfield fell 3-1 on the road Thursday night.
After a scoreless first half, the Scarlets (11-1-2, 8-1-0 Big 9 Conference) were able to pour in three goals, while the Raiders (6-5-1, 4-2-1) notched its tally via freshman Regan Childress off an assist from senior Erin Morris.
Northfield is next in action at 11 a.m. Saturday at home against Rochester Mayo (4-8-1, 4-3-1), before hosting Owatonna (8-4, 7-1) on Monday night.