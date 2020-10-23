The match-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 victory against Rochester Century to seal the Section 1AA championship at the Dundas Dome typified the way the Northfield boys soccer team likes to play.
In the latter part of the first half in a 1-1 match, senior forward Griffin Regnier split a pair of defenders with an off-ball run before calmly trapping a 40-yard aerial pass from senior defender Will Knutson and lifting a shot over Rochester Century's charging goalkeeper on his next touch.
"We always try to play beautiful soccer every time we step on the pitch," senior midfielder Grant Roney said.
That style of play was consistent for the Raiders throughout the season, which ended Friday with the program's first section title since 2016 and the first crown in Class AA since 2009. That possession-based and attacking mindset is what also overwhelmed Northfield's opponents, who often were forced to spend the majority of matches preparing for the next wave of pressure.
Two passes and about 20 seconds before that game-winning goal, the Panthers thought they had escaped danger by clearing a corner kick into Northfield's half of the field, but senior goalkeeper Jair Ascencio-Puga charged out of his penalty box and delivered a one-touch pass up the left sideline to Knutson.
After a few touches, Knutson possessed the ball around the center line, when he located a shouting Regnier.
"I stayed back for it, Jair rolled it out for me and I just had a ton of space," Knutson said. "I looked up and Griffin was yelling and I sent it through."
Near the goal line, most of the Raiders mobbed Regnier, while Knutson and senior midfielder Maison Fisher stayed back near midfield to pose for the camera broadcasting the game to celebrate his second assist in as many postseason matches from his outside back position.
"We've seen Will do this numerous times," Northfield coach Westley Dayus said. "The goal on Wednesday (against Rochester Mayo in the semifinals) was Will taking a touch and getting the ball in to Grant."
Knutson's pass and Regnier's chip finished off a mini-comeback for the Raiders, who trailed 1-0 after 11 minutes Friday when Rochester Century junior forward Max Comfere out-jumped the Northfield defense on a corner kick at the back post and headed his shot up and over Ascencio-Puga back to the opposite corner of the net.
"Everybody had a really good mentality after that goal," Roney said. "We all just picked up our heads and knew that we had to be more intense on the ball and not let them have a chance like that again."
That was apparent about 10 minutes later. After a scrum in the box, the ball started to trickle away from the mouth of the goal. Senior forward Pascal Cogan chased down the loose ball, however, before drawing a penalty on the edge of the box.
Cogan then stepped up to bury the penalty kick into the low-right corner of the net to provide a jolt of life to the Raiders.
"Especially the way Pascal celebrates," Roney said of Cogan's tendency to roar after scoring.
"When we do get a goal and when we do get our tails up with the wind behind our backs, all of a sudden we can be dangerous going forward," Dayus said. "We had a couple opportunities late on to finish the game, too. I was super impressed."
That boost is what led to the 10-15 minutes of sustained pressure preceding Regnier's go-ahead goal, and after absorbing a punch from Rochester Century in the first handful of minutes of the second half, what helped Northfield control the majority of the remainder of the game.
"I didn't really know what to say," Dayus said. "It's been emotional, but it's been outstanding and these guys absolutely deserve it. It has been a fantastic three months culminating today, and we figured we'd make it interesting by letting them score first. It goes to their brilliance and dedication."
Senior salute
The section final Friday was also the final time Northfield's group of 12 seniors will play together this year without any official state tournament and the Minnesota State High School League rejecting a proposal for a sanctioned alternate state tournament format.
This senior group, many of which started contributing to the varsity program as young as freshmen or eighth graders, had a goal like this circled for quite a while.
"We've kind of known since freshman year that our class was going to pull through our senior year," Roney said.
"Even with our alumni, they said, 'You guys have the next gen that are going to step it up,'" Ascencio-Puga added. "Look at where we are now."
That senior class, which includes Roney, Ascencio-Puga, Knutson, Regnier, Cogan, Fisher, forward Charlie Pratt, forward Kevin Garcia-Rosas, midfielder/defender Max Kasten, defender Brett Price, defender Peder Lindell and defender Anders Ripley, notched a record of 12-1-1 in its final year together.
"I think they deserve it," Dayus said. "Before my time, they were already on the team and were already playing as eighth and ninth graders playing with Scott Wopata. For them to continue — and we've been talking the last two years and knew this was something special.
"We'll miss them," he continued, "but the nice thing is is this sets the bar and we have some great kids coming through."