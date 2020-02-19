Game: No. 7 Northfield (15-10) at No. 2 Lakeville North (17-7-1), 7 p.m., Ames Arena.
First matchup: Lakeville North started its season fast with a 7-1 victory against Northfield in its first game of the season. The Panthers outscored the Raiders 4-0 in the final two periods.
Recent results: Northfield ended the season with a pair of consecutive wins, while Lakeville North has rattled off victories in six of its last seven games.
1. Pick almost any Lakeville North game this season, and chances are there’s been a fair amount of action throughout. While its record of 17-7-1 might dictate the Panthers have been superior to most of the opponents on their schedule, the opposition has produced plenty of scoring chances. On average this year, Lakeville North is surrendering 30.4 shots a game, but some of those largest numbers have come in wins. Chaska piled up 51 shots in a 5-2 loss, Minnetonka racked up 44 shots in a 6-2 defeat and Eagan managed only one goal in a 3-1 setback despite directing 41 shots on the Panther net. The constant in all those games has been the presence of Lakeville North senior goalie Caleb Mayer, who’s 15-7 this season with a 2.21 goals against average and a save percentage of .927. The lowest amount of shots Mayer’s faced this season came in that season-opening win, in which Northfield managed 16 shots on goal.
2. While the production of Northfield’s top forward line of junior Carson VanZuilen, sophomore Spencer Klotz and senior Teague Nelson has been consistent throughout the year, the team’s second line, especially juniors Will Tidona and Ryan Will, have upped their level of support down the stretch. In Will’s last six games, he’s accumulated five goals and an assist, and Tidona has racked up three goals and five assists in the last five games. For the season, Will is up to nine goals and eight assists, while Tidona’s recent hot streak has increased his season totals to five goals and 16 assists.
3. While Lakeville North’s goal differential of +28 doesn’t necessarily equate to a 17-7-1 regular season, the fact the team is +22 in the third period helps that cause. The Panthers are outscoring opponents 41-19 in the final period, a differential that’s boosted by their three third-period goals against Northfield, which conversely finished the third scoreless in Lakeville. The Raiders, meanwhile, haven’t enjoyed the same amount of third-period success this year and have been outscored 33-22 in the final frame despite a +6 goal differential throughout the season.