The win was never put into serious doubt Tuesday night at Northfield Ice Arena, but that doesn't mean Northfield boys hockey coach Mike Luckraft left the rink thrilled about what transpired.
While the Raiders eventually topped Red Wing 7-4, they were unable to consistently avoid the penalty box, which helped the game remain superficially close at the very least. The chippy play built throughout the night, eventually culminating in a sloppy third period.
"That's what I want them to know," Luckraft said. "When you're a good player and somebody's chirping or slashing you, it's more frustrating for you not to react. All they want you to do is react and get into a verbal (altercation) with you."
That's nothing new for this rivalry that dates back to the Missota Conference.
Two years ago in Northfield, the two teams combined for 14 penalties, including eight in the third period, in a game Northfield was able to win 1-0. Five of those penalties were five-minute majors, and three players were ultimately ejected.
"It seems like we battle with them every time," Luckraft said. "Whether it's a one-goal game either way or whether it's the physical style of the game or the conversation that happens on the ice, it seems like there's a lot of that. It's frustrating because it's what we talk about between periods. Staying out of the penalty box and keeping our emotions under control. Then those are the silly penalties that we take and they're just silly penalties."
The reason why this clash wasn't closer is due in large part of Northfield's top forward line. Senior Teague Nelson and sophomore Spencer Klotz both notched hat tricks, while junior Carson VanZuilen dished out five assists.
In the past nine games, VanZuilen has racked up 21 assists to go with five goals during the same stretch, despite an inordinate amount of attention paid to him by each opposing team.
"I do the same thing and look at other teams and say, 'These are their top guys,'" Luckraft said. "Carson stands out like a flashing light. The guy has 140-something points over his career. Everybody in this conference knows who he is, and yet he's still very elusive and finds a way to slip by guys."
VanZuilen's first assist came two minutes, 27 seconds into the game when he set up Klotz. The two connected again later in the period, while VanZuilen also set up Nelson in the first, and junior forward Joel Gehrke provided the fourth goal of the opening frame.
The Raiders (12-7, 10-1 Big 9 Conference) ended the first period leading 4-1, before entering the second intermission with a 6-3 lead.
Three of four goals for Red Wing (5-14, 1-7) came on the power play.
Going forward into Thursday's clash at Owatonna, which beat Northfield 2-0 earlier this season, those types of mistakes might prove more costly.
Tuesday night, though, Luckraft will take adding another two conference points to his team's total of of 28, which is good enough for second in the Big 9. Rochester Century jumped into first with 30 points after it earned four for its 6-2 win at Faribault on Tuesday, while Owatonna is third with 24 points after it collected four points from a 5-1 win against Albert Lea on Tuesday.
"We'll take the win and continue on in our process to try and win the conference," Luckfraft said. "Hopefully we have a good practice tomorrow to get ready for Owatonna on Thursday. I know they'll be ready for us to come down there."