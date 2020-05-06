This story first appeared in the Nov. 24, 1993, edition of the Northfield News.
The Northfield Raiders earned their first Prep Bowl appearance with a 17-15 win over Mankato East in last Friday’s state semifinals at the Metrodome.
The Raiders (13-0) will now battle last year’s Class A champion, Detroit Lakes (12-0), in the state championship showdown this Friday evening at the Metrodome. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
Against Mankato East, the Raiders provided their 5,000-something fans an emotional roller coaster ride in a game that had a number of turning points.
The Raiders scored first on a 27-yard pass from Sam Richardson to Steve Gorka on a fourth and 11 in the first quarter. But the momentum swung sharply Mankato’s way late in the first half. With around 30 seconds to go, rather than sit on the ball, the Raiders chose to try for another score. But Mankato East’s Jeff Heller intercepted a Richardson pass and returned it 36 yards to the Raider nine-yard line. With just 23 seconds remaining, Heller punched it in on the second play and ran for the two-point conversion to put the Cougars up 8-7 at the half.
“That was a big turning point that got us back into the game,” Mankato East coach Gary Dierks said. “We felt Northfield was dominating up to that point.”
Northfield coach Bubba Sullivan was willing to second guess his own call.
“We thought it was right to go for the points,” Sullivan said, “but it turned out to be a bad decision. Their kid (Heller) made a nice play going for the interception. That turnover took away our momentum. In the locker room we talked how to get it back and didn’t get too excited. Just came back and did our job.”
Second half
The Raiders came out of the locker room and put together a 76-yard, 15-play drive that was capped by a critical Andy Weidner 20-yard field goal. It gave the Raiders a 10-8 lead. The scoring drive was kept alive by a Richardson three-yard quarterback sneak on fourth-and-one from the Raider 33. Passes to Jason Wefel (24 yards), Andy Winter (17 yards) and Hokan Bengston (eight yards) moved the ball down the the two-yard line, but the Raiders were forced to settle for the field goal.
More momentum shifted the Raiders’ way in the closing seconds of the third quarter on an interception by Jeff Deuth. A hit from Raider linebacker Brent Setterstrom popped the ball out of East receiver Mike Smith’s hands, and Deuth was there for the deflection.
Five plays later, Mark Streefland blasted into the end zone from a yard away to give the Raiders a 16-8 lead. Weidner’s monumental extra point extended the margin to 17-8.
But the Cougars didn’t dive up. They responded with a ferocious running attack and moved the ball 60 yards in 11 plays, with the talented sophomore, Heller, scoring from two yards out with 4:15 remaining in the fourth quarter. Jeff Mangan booted the extra point to trim the deficit to 17-15.
Mangan then drilled a wicked onside kick, but Northfield’s Nick Holden snared in on the Raider 49.
“We felt we had to stop Northfield’s offense no matter what,” Dierks said, “so we thought it was worth taking the chance on the onside.”
The Raider offense was forced to punt three plays later, but Bengston came through with a beauty, pinning the Cougars on the 10-yard line. Heller got East out of the hole with a 17-yard run on a sweep, but on the next play Richardson popped a pass and Brent Setterstrom intercepted the ball on the East 35. With two minutes remaining and Mankato out of timeouts, it appeared the game was already decided. But Mankato’s hope was restored two plays later when Mark Streefland fumbled on a dive. Clint McCullough recovered the ball on the East 33-yard line with 1:07 to go.
After a Heller one-yard run and a Kinne incomplete pass, Streefland intercepted a third down pass on the 43-yard line. With 41 seconds remaining, Richardson kneeled after the snap to end the game.
“After we recovered that last fumble,” Dierks said, “we felt we still had a chance because our field goal kicker can kick it 40 yards. We felt we needed to get to the 25.”
Coach Dierks said his team played as well as it could against the Raiders.
“No excuses,” Dierks said. “Northfield took it away from us, and there was only one flag in the entire game. Northfield is a well-coached team. I hope they win the state championship because it would be nice to say we lost to a state champion. They took away a third of our offense because we couldn’t run the ball up the middle at all. We’ve usually been successful at that part of the game. I was impressed with Northfield on the tape, but they even look tougher in person. I wouldn’t want to keep playing them for a living.”