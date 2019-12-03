A blistering start to the year got even hotter last weekend for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's hockey team at the PrimeLink Great Northern ShootOut Championship in Plattsburgh, New York.
The Blugolds, captained by senior defender Logan Von Ruden, a Northfield High School graduate, won the title after a 6-1 win against Plattsburgh and then a 4-3 victory against Middlebury in the championship.
After the title, UW-Eau Claire shot from third to first in the USCHO.com Division III rankings. The tournament field also featured Norwich, which started the weekend ranked No. 1 and claimed the 2018 ShootOut champion, but the Cadets fell to Middlebury in Friday's semifinals 2-1 in overtime.
In the final against Middlebury, Von Ruden dished out an assist, his fifth of the season. He scored his only goal of the season in a 7-2 victory against St. Olaf on Nov. 8.
After the title, UW-Eau Claire is now 8-0-1 this season. Since a season-opening 1-1 tie at St. John's, the team has won its last eight games. In addition to Logan Von Ruden, freshman Zak Von Ruden, another NHS grad, is also on the team.
Elsewhere on the ice, Minnesota State, Mankato, sophomore defender Andy Carroll played in both games for the top-ranked Mavericks at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, which was ranked eighth but fell to 14th after being swept.
While he didn't register a point in either the 4-1 win Friday or the 3-1 win Saturday, Carroll maintained his steady presence for the top team in college hockey. He's played in all 14 games this season, in which MSU, Mankato has registered a 12-1-1 record.
After bouncing in and out of the starting lineup as a freshman, Carroll has locked down a spot on the third defensive pairing as a sophomore. He notched his only assist of the year in a 7-1 win against the University of Alaska-Anchorage on Nov. 22, and has racked up a plus/minus rating of +8 — tied for third-highest on the team.
Moving forward, the Mavericks host Lake Superior State Friday and Saturday night in Mankato.