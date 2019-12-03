A blistering start to the year got even hotter last weekend for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's hockey team at the PrimeLink Great Northern ShootOut Championship in Plattsburgh, New York.

logan von ruden mug

Logan Von Ruden
zak von ruden mug

Zak Von Ruden

The Blugolds, captained by senior defender Logan Von Ruden, a Northfield High School graduate, won the title after a 6-1 win against Plattsburgh and then a 4-3 victory against Middlebury in the championship.

After the title, UW-Eau Claire shot from third to first in the USCHO.com Division III rankings. The tournament field also featured Norwich, which started the weekend ranked No. 1 and claimed the 2018 ShootOut champion, but the Cadets fell to Middlebury in Friday's semifinals 2-1 in overtime.

In the final against Middlebury, Von Ruden dished out an assist, his fifth of the season. He scored his only goal of the season in a 7-2 victory against St. Olaf on Nov. 8.

After the title, UW-Eau Claire is now 8-0-1 this season. Since a season-opening 1-1 tie at St. John's, the team has won its last eight games. In addition to Logan Von Ruden, freshman Zak Von Ruden, another NHS grad, is also on the team.

Elsewhere on the ice, Minnesota State, Mankato, sophomore defender Andy Carroll played in both games for the top-ranked Mavericks at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, which was ranked eighth but fell to 14th after being swept.

carroll mug

Carroll

While he didn't register a point in either the 4-1 win Friday or the 3-1 win Saturday, Carroll maintained his steady presence for the top team in college hockey. He's played in all 14 games this season, in which MSU, Mankato has registered a 12-1-1 record.

After bouncing in and out of the starting lineup as a freshman, Carroll has locked down a spot on the third defensive pairing as a sophomore. He notched his only assist of the year in a 7-1 win against the University of Alaska-Anchorage on Nov. 22, and has racked up a plus/minus rating of +8 — tied for third-highest on the team.

Moving forward, the Mavericks host Lake Superior State Friday and Saturday night in Mankato.

Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106. Follow him on Twitter @NFNewsSports. © Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments