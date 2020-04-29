We all know the ecstasy felt last week by the unranked Raiders after their 14-12 upset over Lakeville — a team previously ranked No. 1 in the state’s biggest poll, AA.
But how did Lakeville feel about the loss? It was the Panthers first regular-season home loss to a Class A Missota school since 1983. It took away their homefield advantage in the playoffs and forced them to share the Missota title with Hutchinson.
“Northfield played well and we didn’t,” said Lakeville’s Larry Thompson in a Sunday night interview. “It’s hard, tough for our team to handle. But we played poorly, so we didn’t deserve to win it. I guess the sun did come up the next morning, as bad as it hurt. It’s a critical loss for us, because we only have one playoff game at home and play the rest away.”
Two Lakeville defensive players missed Thursday’s game for disciplinary reasons.
“The problem with kids is sometimes they think they’re invincible,” Thompson said. “What they did was stupid. It was a lesson for our team to learn. But had we won (over Northfield), there would have been no lesson to learn. But maybe something good will happen out of this. Defensively, we didn’t have all our firepower. But, no excuses. I give all the credit to Northfield. They beat us fair and square. I don’t want to take anything away from them. They were able to control the ball on us.
“Rocky Zeman made a lot of great decisions on defense and offense and was a difference in the game. I’ve got to hand it to coach (Bubba) Sullivan and their defensive coordinator, Clay Anderson. It’s got to be a big win for their program. I’m sad it’s at our expense, but I’m happy for them. If they play as well as they did against us in the playoffs, they should go a long ways. I see Northfield where we were 10 years ago. Now they have to learn how to maintain in and learn how to win.”
Dropped pass a big play
Thursday’s game would have been tied 14-14 in the final eight minutes. But on the PAT, wide-open Ryan Hopkins dropped a pass right between the numbers thrown by quarterback Dan Simpson.
“Poor kid,” said Thompson, who was very sympathetic toward Hopkins. “He cried for an hour in the locker room after the game. But that’s life.”
After the drop, Lakeville’s offense never saw the ball again. The Raiders ate the clock keyed by two fourth-and-one conversions.
“Had we gotten the ball back,” said Thompson, confidently, “we would have scored and won. But they moved the ball and did what they had to on the third and fourth down plays.”
For the record
The last time the Panthers lost a regular-season Missota game on their home field was 1985 when they bowed 21-0 to Rosemount. But Rosemount was a Class AA football program and has been out of the conference since 1985.
The last time the Panthers lost to a Class A Missota team at home was 1983, a 28-14 setback to Red Wing in the league finale that gave the Wingers a 7-0 Missota mark and the conference title outright. Three weeks before that, the Raiders did win 37-35 at Lakeville when the Panthers were ranked fourth in the state. Sandwiched between 1983 and last Thursday, Lakeville strung together 27 consecutive home wins against Class A Missota schools.
So the Panthers took Thursday’s loss very hard.
“Our players don’t take losses too good,” Thompson said. “They haven’t lost too many.”
This year is also the first time since 1986 that the Raiders will be guaranteed to finish an overall season with a winning record. It’s also the first time since 1985 they have finished with a winning record in the Missota.
Town in a buzz
People who have never talked sports with me talked football over the weekend. No, I didn’t bring it up first. I got phone calls. I was stopped on the streets. Everyone was proud, proud to be an NHS alum, or proud to just be a Northfielder.
“Hey, how about those Raiders” were several of the comments. “How did that happen? I wish I could have been there.”
Coach Bubba Sullivan didn’t get to sleep until 3 a.m. after the big win.
“I left the school around 11 or 11:30 p.m., and then went to my folks. They had company over, so it was fun. I got home around 2 a.m. and there were many messages on the machine. It was (later) shutoff, unplugged. Friday morning in school the next day, I had 15 calls.”
Two of those calls were from Randy Shaver of KFAN Radio and KARE Channel 11, and Roman Augustoviz, prep sports reporter of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Sullivan was interviewed by Shaver on KFAN Saturday morning.
“Most of the other calls were from alumni and people from Northfield,” Sullivan added.