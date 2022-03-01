It takes Jake Messner less than a second to let his feelings known.
When the Northfield senior was asked if he was excited to wrestle against No. 3 Shakopee in the Class AAA quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center, Messner was effusive in his affirmation.
“Yes,” Messner said. “I want to get back at them for the past couple years where we’ve got them off the bat and they’ve knocked us out. I want to return the favor to them.”
Shakopee has acted as Northfield’s foil at the state tournament. The Raiders have won the Section 1AAA title in three of the last four years to qualify for state. In 2019 and 2021, Northfield was drawn against Shakopee in the state quarterfinals. Both years, the Sabres knocked the Raiders out of contention for a state championship.
“It’s going to be great, man,” senior Mason Pagel said. “We get to have a little bit of a revenge on them. That’s the plan, at least.”
In 2019 and 2021, Shakopee was the No. 1 team in the state. This year, however, the Sabres are showing hints of vulnerability, the reason why they’re seeded third instead of first.
Shakopee still features seven ranked wrestlers throughout its lineup, but Northfield’s seniors feel like they match up better this year than when they were freshmen and juniors.
“They’re definitely a good team, but out of all the years I’ve wrestled this is the year you’d want them, for sure,” senior Nick Mikula said.
Senior Darrin Kuyper added: “It’ll be nice to actually compete with them this time instead of knowing that they’re the No. 1 seed or No. 2 seed.”
That’s why when Northfield was not awarded one of the five seeds, and was randomly drawn against No. 3 Shakopee, a feeling of excitement permeated through the room.
The Raiders enter the state tournament with a 26-3 record and haven’t lost since a 52-21 defeat against Class AAA No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville on Jan. 21.
“I was just excited we didn’t get thrown against STMA right away,” Messner said. “That’s what we were all hoping.”
Otherwise, Northfield lost 36-33 against Staley (Missouri) at the prestigious Clash in the second weekend of January, and suffered a 56-12 loss against Class AAA No. 5 Hastings on Dec. 12 when Northfield was far from full strength.
In the past two months, however, the Raiders have been racking up wins left and right.
“A lot of our younger kids are stepping up,” Kuyper said.
In addition to the Northfield vs. Shakopee quarterfinal, the rest of the first-round Class AAA matchups include No. 1 STMA vs. Apple Valley, No. 2 Stillwater vs. Willmar and No. 4 Hastings vs. No. 5 Anoka.
Messner said the key to success Thursday, regardless of the opponent, is making sure Northfield is the loudest team at the Xcel Energy Center.
“The energy we’ve been having,” Messner said. “Once we get that momentum rolling, there’s really no stopping us.”