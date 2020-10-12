The Northfield boys cross country team snagged fifth place in the Big 9 Conference at Friday afternoon's conference meet at Brooktreee Golf Course in Owatonna.
Owatonna won the conference with a team score of 38, ahead of Rochester Century (56), Mankato East (77), Rochester Mayo (121), Northfield (138), Albert Lea (197), Rochester John Marshall (201), Faribault (210), Mankato West (221), Austin (242), Winona (287) and Red Wing.
Northfield was running in a three-team pod with Rochester Mayo and Winona.
Senior Martin Brice led the way for the Raiders in sixth place with a time of 17 minutes, 3.5 seconds, sophomore Nathan Amundson finished 12th, Will Beaumaster came home in 36th, Nikolas Stoufis snagged 37th and Robby Swenson occupied the team's final scoring spot in 47th in the 81-runner field.
The Raiders will be back on Owatonna this Thursday afternoon for the Section 1AA race, which will be split into separate four-team pods.
Northfield will be on the course at 11:15 a.m. along with Rochester Mayo, Waseca and Farmington