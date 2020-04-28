Ella Palmquist's initial reaction to Thursday's news wasn't what she expected.
After more than a month in limbo, distance learning and remote training for a track season that may or may not come, the Northfield High School senior received at least some semblance of closure Thursday.
First, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced schools will remain in distance learning mode for the rest of the school year. Second, the Minnesota State High School League canceled all spring activities.
"My first thought was actually release, because I was anxious not knowing if we were going back to school or if we were going to ramp up to the season again," Palmquist said Friday. "Then, obviously, after that I felt sad. I wasn't going to see any of my friends in school again or have anymore track meets or track bus talks or anything like that."
Palmquist's absence of shock was a shared sentiment between Christoph Tisdale, a senior for the boys lacrosse team, and Emma Johnson, a senior for the softball team. All three deciphered the writing on the wall as pro sports leagues were delayed indefinitely and high school sports in surrounding states were shuttered.
Johnson and the softball team consoled each other on their weekly Friday Zoom call, while Palmquist and the girls track and field team also had a team-wide get-together scheduled for Friday.
Tisdale, meanwhile, reached out to his coach, Jeff Wright, Thursday night to thank him for allowing Tisdale to grow and mature into the player and man he is now. Those texts were also interspersed Thursday with messages in the team group chat, and they also participated in a video call Saturday morning to reminisce and mourn collectively.
"I'm super sad," Tisdale said. "It's not just me, it's the team. I was just looking forward to being with the guys and spending one last time going out with a bang."
Lost opportunities
Tisdale, an all-conference goalie for the Raiders, was vying to improve on last year's record-breaking season. Northfield turned a three-win campaign in 2018 into an undefeated conference record in 2019 for the Big 9 title and a berth in Section 1 semifinals.
This year, the Raiders had grand plans of a second straight Big 9 title and a deep run in the postseason, including the program's first potential appearance in the Section 1 finals.
Palmquist was hoping to return to state after an appearance in the 1,600-meter relay last year. Johnson and the softball team were itching to not only defend a state title, but do so while moving up to Class AAAA, the largest in the state of Minnesota.
"We were ready to come off the momentum we left off on last year with the state championship and were hoping we could repeat the experiences from last year," Johnson said. "I'm hopeful the team will still be really good next year, because it's a really good group of girls and they all know how to work hard."
Even away from the competition, Palmquist said she will miss interacting with her teammates. Throughout high school, she competed in a pair of individual sports (swimming and track), but was constantly appreciative of the support of her teammates.
She also said that her greatest successes — swimming and running in relays that garnered all-state recognition — reinforced that feeling.
"Most of my memories come from team moments and not individual success," Palmquist said. "Even just the bus rides, the talks I got to have with people I never would have reached out to before. Just the way I've grown through these sports builds my confidence and builds my self-esteem through athletics. I didn't even know my potential was that high, even in track, since swimming was my main sport. It's really helped me in ways I don't even know yet."
Coming to terms
In some ways, Johnson is leaving competitive sports on the best possible terms.
She has no plans to continue her softball career in college, so her final time on the field resulted in a state championship thanks to last year's 8-3 victory against Mankato West in the Class AAA championship.
That sense of leaving as a champion is wiped out by the surprise of it all, though.
"It's sad that you don't know when your last game was going to be or your last season is going to be," Johnson said. "I guess I got to end it in the best way possible with a state championship, but it's sad."
While Tisdale helped Northfield to some of the program's highest heights, he still held loftier goals for his final season.
"I always want to strive to be the best athlete and the best human, and I want our team to be the same," Tisdale said. "Sure, it feels good that we left on a good note, but I had aspirations of doing big things this year and I wanted to leave a further legacy."
If this situation has taught Johnson anything, she said, it's to not take moments and achievements for granted, no matter how big or small.
Palmquist agreed. While it may be hard to see in the midst of the moment, she added that experiencing this situation — and the personal losses suffered from it — will help her classmates and teammates.
"It's definitely going to make us stronger," Palmquist said. "It's going to make us appreciate the moments. A lot of us have been saying we would have savored the moments we had together more if we knew we weren't going to finish it out together. I feel like that's the main thing we learned."