With 12 goals in its last two games, the Northfield boys soccer team might owe time spent defending to its offensive breakout.
Over the last week, the Raiders have spent practices breaking into mini-sessions with four players a side on shortened fields, with the sole purpose for the four with the ball to try and keep the ball away from its opponents, who are trying to win the ball and pound it into the net as quickly as possible.
Thursday, that work resulted in a stress-free 6-0 victory against Red Wing at Northfield High School.
"That (practice) was the combination of what we've begun earlier on and it was more pressure," Northfield coach Westley Dayus said. "What are we going to do when we get the ball? What is the defense going to do? Can we move them one way or the other? It's tiny little organized sessions and then moving into eight v. eight and letting them try it."
It also helps when those creating and finishing the chances can do so clinically. Junior Charlie Pratt scored twice Thursday, junior Grant Roney added a pair of goals, Max Kasten powered a goal in from five yards out and Brett Price buried a penalty kick.
A constant through most of those goals, and a handful of other chances that Red Wing goalie Keegyn McNamee was able to deftly push aside, was the work of junior midfielder Will Knutson. Playing as the team's defensive midfielder, also known as the "six," Knutson launched ball after ball toward the box where his Raider teammates had plenty of opportunities to score themselves or slide a pass over to an open teammate.
"If you give people the time and space, those especially with that technique and the pace if you watch them move with the ball, that's what sets us aside," Dayus said. "In the Big 9, if you have players that can do that and you get the ball to them, the game is going — we're immediately going to have one foot in the goal."
Another reason Knutson, in addition to Northfield's other defensive midfielders Mason Fisher and Isai Duque, were able to spend that much time worrying about the attack, was that the defense, particularly center backs Price and Teigen Hoff, didn't need any further assistance locking down the Wingers.
"When Teigen and Brett play so well, that gives us the opportunity for that six to move up," Dayus said. "That's how it ends up being 6-0."
The win was a fourth in a row to start the season for Northfield, a team that's well-accustomed to fast starts. Last year, the Raiders won their first five games of the year before losing eight of their last nine.
The slate hardens from here on out as well, with Northfield embarking on a three-match road swing that begins Tuesday at Rochester John Marshall, continues Thursday at Rochester Century and culminates Saturday at Owatonna.
"I'm glad that finally things are clicking," Dayus said, "but now we have to go on the road for three tough games."