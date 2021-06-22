If the season had been a week or two longer, who knows where Northfield’s 3,200-meter relay would have ended up.
In the group’s first race together this season, senior Will Tidona, senior Martin Brice, sophomore Sam Folland and sophomore Nathan Amundson logged a time of 8 minutes, 22.56 seconds. In its second race, that mark dropped by 4 seconds for a second-place finish at the Section 1AA meet, qualifying for the Class AA state meet.
In the quartet’s third and final race together at state Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School, the Raiders dropped nine more seconds to run an 8:09.69 to finish 10th and less than a second off the state podium after entering with the 13th-fastest seed time.
“I just said a couple minutes ago I wish we had another race,” Brice said. “I feel like there’s still more we can get.”
Andover won the state title with a time of 7:54.58, ahead of Bemidji’s 7:56.38, Edina’s 7:58.91 and Rochester Century’s 8:01.54.
Brice ran the leadoff leg Saturday and sped to an opening split of 2:00.78 to place Northfield directly in the thick of the first of two heats. Amundson and Folland maintained that position before passing the baton to Tidona, the anchor.
Around the first turn, Tidona was quickly passed by the anchors of two other teams. As he’s frequently done this season — first as the anchor of the 1,600 relay and more recently as the final leg for the 3,200 relay — Tidona surged past those runners in the final 100-200 meters of the race. He posted a split of 1:59.67.
“On my anchor leg, people were passing me at the start, and that was something new,” Tidona said. “It felt like, ‘Oh yeah, this is a big deal and people are going to be fast.’ I just had to compete with them.
“We didn’t have any big pressure to win it, so it was just coming out here and competing. Without that big pressure, we still did a massive PR as a team, so that was awesome.”
That lack of pressure also meant the Raiders were more than capable of not dwelling on the small margins in which they missed a surprise trip to the podium, and instead appreciated just how improbable it seemed that the fifth-fastest seed in the section finished 10th in the state.
“It was a really good celebration of success instead of just strictly competition,” Brice said.
“I think the whole scene felt a lot more chill,” Amundson said. “The section was, you have to make state, you have to qualify, you have to get top two and you have to be the best of the best. Here, you already made it, but you’re still fighting for the podium.”
That doesn’t mean Northfield was keen for a light jog at St. Michael-Albertville.
Right away, the Raiders said it was evident just how much quicker the field was compared to what they faced a week prior in the section race. Brice set a personal-best split of two minutes flat, and instead of pacing the field he was still jockeying for position.
“To me specifically, it felt like another level,” Brice said. “I don’t know if that’s just because we’re at state and everybody else is fast, too, but it was honestly a pretty significantly different experience for me. It was super fun and I felt like I really gave it a lot.”
Said Folland: “We could see Martin and Nathan’s times going around and they were fast, so I know I was like, ‘It’s time to go fast.”
And the Raiders did go fast to cap a successful season together, even if it was a brief marriage for the postseason. Brice joked they should reconvene in another week for a time trial to see if they can shave any more off their time.
Even if Northfield may not have reached its full potential, however, Brice, Tidona, Folland and Amundson have no regrets after their final official race.
“There’s always that moment afterward where you think you could have had that few more seconds off,” Brice said, “but I think overall I feel super happy about the time we got and really proud about the season we’ve had.”