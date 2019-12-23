A flu bug flying through the team couldn't hamper the acrobatics of the Northfield gymnastics team Friday night, when it won a triangular at the Faribault Gymnastics Center against Faribault and reigning Section 1AA champion Owatonna.
The Raiders racked up 138.625 points to top both the Huskies (137.025) and the Falcons (121.475).
It helped that one of the athletes healthy enough to compete was junior Adison Dack, who won the all-around title with 36.950 points thanks to her first-place finishes on the vault (9.325), the uneven bars (9.350) and on the balance beam (9.375).
Ellie Stodden also finished fourth in the all-around, while Kylie Koktavy snagged sixth in the all-around. Stodden also finished second on the vault and fifth on the beam, while Saundra Stodden snagged second on the beam and was the highest Northfield finisher in the floor exercise in third place.
"It was great to see some of our JV girls step up and fill those spots," Northfield coach Leanne Fricke said. "We have a lot of depth with some of our younger girls and it was awesome to see how well they did tonight. Now we are excited to go into the holiday break and work on putting in their new skills before we head to Austin on Jan. 2 and then the big invite in Faribault on the fourth."
Alpine ski teams compete at Wild Mountain
Taking the slopes at the ultra-competitive Wild Mountian Invite on Friday afternoon, the Northfied girls team finished 10th out of 29 teams, while the boys squad snagged ninth out of 26 teams.
The girls were paced by an eighth-place finish (out of 154 skiers) from Libby Brust, who posted a two-run score of 1 minute, 15.15 seconds. The Raiders were also helped by Meghan Stein in 38th place, Liv Murphy in 55th and Ella Hegseth in 74th.
On the boys side, Northfield was lifted to that ninth-place finish thanks to Ryan Cahoon in 29th place (out of 151), Billy Wilson in 32nd, Sam Hegseth in 35th and Lennon Watkins in 88th.
"The course was tough, and with 29 teams there, it was rough and rutted by close to 150 skiers in each gender," Northfield coach Johnny Ostberg said. "Our kids did well, considering that this was only our second race, and second week in actual gate practice as well."
Raider boys hockey bounces back
Coming off a pair of defeats against Owatonna and Mahtomedi, the Northfield boys hockey team left little doubt during Saturday's 4-1 win against Rochester John Marshall at the Rochester Recreation Center.
The Raiders led 1-0 after the first, 3-0 after the second and grabbed a 4-0 lead in the third period before the Rockets tallied their only goal with 3:50 remaining.
Senior forward Teague Nelson scored twice for Northfield, while junior defender Josh Kruger and sophomore forward Spencer Klotz also added goals. Kruger tallied an assist as well, in addition to junior defender Isak Johnson, junior forward Carson Van Zuilen, junior defender Davis Royle and junior forward all adding assists.
Senior Cal Frank stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced, while Northfield outshot Rochester John Marshall by a 46-18 margin.
Northfield girls basketball clipped by Albert Lea
After trailing for the entire first half, the Raiders stormed back in front but were unable to hold on Friday night against Albert Lea at Northfield High School in a 57-56 defeat.
Northfield junior Annika Richardson was able to nail a 3-pointer with 1:30 left in the game to slice the deficit to 53-52, before Ryann Eddy scooped up a loose ball on the ensuing Albert Lea possession and threw it ahead to a streaking Samantha Ims, who buried the layup for a 54-53 Northfield lead.
After that, Albert Lea was able to hit a contested layup with 26 seconds left, before Richardson responded with a spin toward the baseline and a layup to put the Raiders back on top 56-55 with 14 seconds left.
At the buzzer, though, the Tigers were able to nail a long two-pointer to secure the 57-56 victory.
Richardson finished with 27 points thanks to an 8 of 15 performance from the field, sinking all nine of her free throw attempts and finishing 2-for-4 from behind the arc. Ims also tallied 17 points in addition to dishing out five assists and swiping three steals.
Raider boys basketball falls in Albert Lea
Karsten Clay racked up 26 points, but Northfield wan unable to keep up Friday night with Albert Lea, which won 63-53 at home.
The Tigers led 29-28 at halftime before extending the lead in the second half. Clay finished 9 of 18 from the field and 4 of 11 from behind the arc.