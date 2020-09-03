When the whistle blew to signal the start of Thursday evening's game against Albert Lea, the Northfield boys soccer team did not spring into action.
Senior forward Pascal Cogan, the only player in the center circle, did not pass the ball back to senior midfielder Grant Roney, who was standing behind Cogan just outside the center circle.
Instead, Cogan, Roney and the rest of the Northfield team all dropped to one knee for about 10 seconds with every eye in Memorial Stadium at Northfield High School trained on them. After that, the Raiders rose back to their feet in unison, Cogan passed the ball back to Roney and Northfield proceeded to beat Albert Lea 15-0 for its second straight win to start the season.
"We talked to the team and everybody was all for it," Roney said. "It was a team decision."
"With everything going on, professionals might not be enough," Northfield senior goalkeeper Jair Ascencio-Puga said. "Maybe show the youth wants a change."
The idea for the kneel originated with Northfield coach Westley Dayus, who then took it to both his captains — Roney and Ascencio-Puga.
"I was with it," Ascencio-Puga said. "I was definitely with it 100%. As soon as he mentioned it, I was like, 'Yeah, definitely, that's something we need to spread around.'"
When Dayus initially brought the idea to his team, that level of support was unanimous. In fact, the topic of conversation had already been broached after the Raiders spent the summer watching the various demonstrations in sports leagues around the world.
To take it a step further, the Northfield players wanted to publicly show their support for racial equality after the team faced allegations last season of racial slurs directed at members of an opposing team.
"That was the first thing they said, was that last year we had people accusing us, so we need to do something to show that we're doing the right thing," said Dayus, who along with assistant coach Cale Steinhoff wore a Black Lives Matters shirt during Thursday's game. "They were super proactive as well."
The purpose of the kneeling, Dayus said, was to promote the desire for racial equality and the Black Lives Matter movement, while also honoring the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dayus first thought of the plan when he was watching the restart of the English Premier League and Major League Soccer this summer, when both leagues, as well as others around the world, all kneeled at the starts of games.
This year, Northfield will kneel before each of its five home games this season.
"We have such a diverse community here as well," Dayus said. "There were four deaths in Viking Terrace (mobile home park) and a lot of these boys, they have family that live there so we need to support them as much as we can. We thought it was a great tribute for us to be able to do that and again being supported by the AD, the superintendent and the principal, too."
Another local team that has taken a knee this season has been Austin, which had members of its starting lineup take a knee during the national anthem in Tuesday's game at Faribault.
In the final game of the regular season, the Raiders and Packers are scheduled to meet on Memorial Field in Northfield.
"Literally, soccer brings so many people together," Ascencio-Puga said. "Right now we have so many different types of races playing with each other and we grew up playing with each other."