This story originally ran in a 1997 edition of the Northfield News and has been edited for clarity and length.
Northfield’s football team has been knock, knock, knocking on (something like) heaven’s door for the last five years. On their fourth attempt, the Raiders knocked the door down with authority Saturday at the Metrodome.
The Raiders were welcomed into a special fraternity only a select few can join — that of a state championship team — after a 28-0 shutout of nemesis Detroit Lakes n the Class 4A state championship game.
State runners-up in 1993, 1994 and 1996, Northfield, like the rock group Queen, can say “We Are the Champions.”
For seniors like Frank Huebner, Matt Geiger and Chad Setterstrom — starters on the Raiders’ 1995 and 1996 teams that came up short in their bids for NHS’ first state football title — it’s been a long time coming.
“It’s great to say that we are the state champions,” said Huebner, who from his cornerback spot prevented Detroit Lakes running back and team-leading pass catcher Reid Whitfrom from catching a single pass. “The seniors on this team have been dreaming about this since our sophomore year. And once this team beat Faribault (in the section finals), we really knew what we could do.
“This team has worked so hard together. We put our personal feelings aside and came together because that’s what a team is. We’re one big happy family right now.”
Geiger, the team’s primary game-breaker, tension-breaker and free spirit, again ignited the Raiders (12-1) with three touchdowns while running for a team-high 90 yards on 14 carries. The win was a form of vindication for Geiger, whose fumble last year against Mora ended a potential game-winning drive by the Raiders.
“I’ve got to be in the record book as the only guy to ever fumble on his last carry in two consecutive championship games,” joked Geiger, whose last carry against Detroit Lakes was a meaningless fumble well after the Raiders had put the game away. “But I will say this feeling sure beats last year. I can’t really explain how bad that loss felt. I’ve been dreaming about (this) since sixth grade.”
Geiger’s play was no joking matter to Detroit Lakes (11-2). On the Raiders’ first possession of the game, Geiger capped a six-play, 58-yard drive with a 29-yard touchdown run around the right end after taking an option pitch from quarterback Jason Holm. Geiger made it 14-0 with 11:18 left in the second quarter on a nine-yard run, finishing a four-play, 30-yard drive.
The second touchdown was set up by a Matt Faust interception, whose busy night included two picks and a third-quarter fumble return for a touchdown. Northfield head coach Bubba Sullivan said the play of Faust and Huebner in the defensive backfield was a key.
“One of the key things we talked about before the game was staying away from the big plays,” Sullivan said. “We knew they would move the ball, but we wanted to keep them from getting the quick score.
“The job Matt (Faust) did on 15 (Nathan Pierson) and the way Frank covered 21 (Reid Whitworth) helped them from making big plays. They started going away from Frank, and Matt made big plays on the other side.”
With a 14-0 lead at halftime, the lead was reminiscent of Northfield’s 14-0 lead over Sartell in the 1994 title game, a game the Raiders let slip away 24-21 after dominating the first half.
Sullivan said the similarities between the two game crossed his mind at halftime, but he did not bring it up to his team.
“I didn’t say a word about it,” Sullivan said. “I just told the guys to pretend it was a 0-0 game and to go out there in the second half and not leave any doubt in anybody’s mind who the best team was.”
Which the Raiders did. They took complete command within a two-minute span midway through the third quarter. First, it was Faust picking up a fumble by Laker quarterback Ryan Kotta and galloping 39 yards untouched for a 21-0 Raider lead with 6:41 left in the quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Northfield’s Jordan Holm forced return man Whitworth to fumble; the Raiders’ Andy Collins recovered at the 24-yard line. After Holm hit tight end Dan Taggart (2 receptions, 39 yards) for a 20-yard completion on third-and-eight, Geiger scored from two yards out for a 28-0 lead with 4:45 left in the quarter.
The touchdown was Geiger’s 33rd rushing touchdown of his career, tying Jay Larsen for the school record.
“Without those two fumbles, we would have had a hard enough time beating them,” said Detroit Lakes head coach Rick Manke, who suffered his first loss in four state title game appearances. “Those two plays pretty much sealed our fate. You can’t expect to win a football game when you turn the ball over five times.”
While earning its fourth shutout of the season, the Northfield defense bent (243 yards) but did not break. Detroit Lakes chewed up only 16 first downs but only had two plays of 15 yards or more.
The shutout marked the first time the Lakers have been blanked in 77 games, when they were shutout by Cold Spring-Rocori in the 1991 Class A state semifinals.
With Setterstrom primarily lining up on the Lakers’ strong side of the ball, it was important for Northfield to get a strong performance out of defensive end Taggart.
The Raiders got it.
“Dan played a great game, and we needed that from him,” Sullivan said. “We had Setty and Matt (Geiger) on the strong side. Dan dominated his side of the ball, so that allowed us to leave Setty on the other side, and Dan took care of the other.”
The win helped rid Sullivan of an unforgiving albatross — the burden of three prior title-game appearances without a state championship. The ninth-year NHS coach was as humble in victory as he was in the three close, tough-to-swallow defeats to Detroit Lakes (21-14, 1993), Sartell (24-21, 1994) and Mora (7-3, 1996).
“In the past we haven’t necessarily had the breaks,” Sullivan said. “Tonight we did. The difference between good teams is so small. Tonight we got a big break when a fumble bounced right into Matt’s arms in the open field.
“All tree of the games we lost were great games. One or two breaks going your way makes a huge difference. But what was also important was that we had great athletes all over the field.”
Setterstrom, one of those athletes, had been dreaming of a state championship for five years. He was in the stands and watched as older brothers Ryan and Brent came up short in their efforts to win state football titles in 1993 and 1994.
“I’ve been dreaming about this since Ryan’s junior year (fall of 1992),” Setterstrom said. “The guys in our grade knew we had a chance to have a real good football team.
“Last year it was so disappointing to be so close and not win it. That’s what makes it especially nice now. We’ve always had the confidence we could do this.”
Now they have a state championship trophy — just the third in the history of NHS boys athletics — to prove it.