The announcement Sunday provided a jolt of energy to the Northfield girls hockey team.
Less than a week after faltering 2-1 in overtime against Owatonna, and surrendering a share of the Big 9 Conference title, Northfield is presented with an opportunity to correct what it believes was an abnormality.
When the Section 1AA playoff bracket was released Sunday, it paired fourth-seeded Northfield against fifth-seeded Owatonna in the quarterfinals Wednesday night at Northfield Ice Arena.
"I think everyone's pumped because of the game on Thursday," Northfield junior forward Jessica Boland said. "Obviously it didn't go the way we wanted, so we're ready to go back and get 'em."
In short, the loss Thursday wasn't the Raiders' night.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the first period with junior Marta Sorensen's goal, the Huskies tied the game 1-1 in the second. Then, in overtime, it was Owatonna that deflected a puck in front of the net past sophomore goalie Maggie Malecha for the game-winning goal.
"We had a couple chances that could have been goals, and on some days they go in and on some days they don't," senior defender Anne Fossum said. "I think that day wasn't our day and easy things didn't just go in."
Northfield possesses a blueprint for when those chances are converted, in the form of a 4-0 victory at Owatonna earlier in the season in which Northfield tallied three goals in the final six minutes of the game.
"Wednesday could go either way, too," senior forward Audrey Pagel said. "It could go 4-0 or it could backwards. We just have to work our hardest to be able to get it our way."
First and foremost, the Raiders point out the improvement of the Huskies throughout the season for why Thursday's result flipped. But they also acknowledge they were more than capable of winning that game based on their previous performances.
"We hold ourselves to a high expectation," Fossum said. "Losing that one game really put fuel to the fire, and I think that's more motivation for Wednesday knowing we get to play them again."
While the result Thursday blurred one of the team's goals for this season — a second straight Big 9 title — Wednesday's contest not only offers a shot at redemption, but an opportunity to accomplish another one of the team's goals.
Since the program was moved into Class AA at the start of the 2017-18 season, Northfield has yet to win a game in the postseason despite a combined 31 regular-season victories through those first two years.
Now, the Raiders possess a little bit more motivation to check that box knowing the Huskies are waiting on the other end of the ice.
"It stung a little bit," Boland said of the reaction to Thursday. "Even in the locker room (after the game), you could tell everyone knew how big of a loss it was, even though it was still the regular season. We didn't want to share that conference title."