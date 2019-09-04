Teams: Owatonna (1-0) at Northfield (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Northfield High School.
Last year: The Huskies topped the Raiders twice, first in the second-to-last game of the regular season by a score of 29-11, and then in the Section 1-5A championship by a score of 49-25.
Last week: Northfield surrendered 40 consecutive points in a 48-15 loss at Rochester Mayo to start the regular season, while Owatonna raced to a 44-7 victory at home against Rochester Century to start its Class 5A title defense.
1. Many of the major players from last year’s section final clash are gone. For Northfield, that means no more attempting to slow down graduated Owatonna running back Jason Williamson, who gashed Nortfield for 583 yards and eight touchdowns between the two games. Apparently his absence isn’t going to slow down the back-back state champion Huskies, though, as evidenced by their season-opening blowout victory in which Ethan Walter (six receptions, 75 yards), Isaac Oppegard (three receptions, 77 yards), Payton Beyer (three receptions, 50 yards) and Matt Williams (two receptions, 55 yards) all looked dangerous on the outside. That quartet was catching passes primarily from Brayden Truelson, who finished 12-for-16 for 240 yards and a pair of touchdown passes.
2. The final score at Rochester Mayo was indicative of a second half in which the Spartans kept pushing a snowball downhill and accumulating buckets of yards. At the end of the first half, the Raiders were driving to potentially tie the game at 14-14, but an 80-yard fumble return for a touchdown provided Mayo with a 20-6 advantage that only grew in the second half. Northfield’s best shot at keeping up with Owatonna on Friday night is to not commit turnovers and surrender the explosive plays that plagued them Friday, while also slicing down the costly penalties that negated a few of its own big plays.
3. With just about every rushing yard from last year lost to graduation, it was on open battle all preseason for which Raiders would carry the ball the most. After Friday’s win, it appears the leader is senior Simon Dickerson, who led the team in carries (11) and rushing yards (62). On Northfield’s first drive of the game, in which it took a 6-0 lead, senior Joey Glampe received three straight carries inside the 5-yard line before he punched it in from a yard out. Senior Drew Woodley appears to be split between the backfield and lining up on the outside, as he received five carries and hauled in a pair of receptions.
4. What’s led the Raiders to success in the past, as a whole and against the Huskies, has been a stout defense. In the first half against Mayo, that appeared to be Northfield’s strength once again, with the unit surrendering only a pair of touchdowns against a high-octane attack from the Spartans. That unraveled in the second half, though, when coach Bubba Sullivan said his team’s lack of depth started to show. Likely to be without star linebacker Luke Stanga for a second week, and possibly without starting nose tackle Justin Malecha, who suffered a knee injury while playing on special teams, that depth might be exposed again against Owatonna. If Northfield manages to not wear down, Sullivan and defensive coordinator Mark Woitalla have a history of hamstringing Owatonna’s offense better than any other team in the district.