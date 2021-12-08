The Northfield boys hockey team fired an avalanche of shots toward Red Wing goalie Dixon Ehlers on Tuesday night in a 5-0 victory at Northfield Ice Arena, where the Raiders (3-1, 2-0 Big 9 Conference) outshot the Wingers 63-15.
Sophomore forward Kamden Kaiser notched a five-point night with three goals and two assists, while junior Keaton Walock notched his second consecutive 15-save shutout in net.
Senior forward Spencer Klotz also scored twice and tallied a pair of assists, junior defender Michael Fossum finished with two assists, and both of sophomore forward Cayden Monson and sophomore forward Andrew Winter ended with one assist.
After Northfield was unable to break through for most of the first period, Kaiser scored the opening goal of the game with 2 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the opening frame. Klotz added his first goal of the night a little more than a minute later to provide a 2-0 lead entering the first intermission. Red Wing (2-2, 0-1) finished with just three shots in the first period.
Kaiser scored at the 13:18 mark on the second period for a 3-0 lead, before he completed his hat trick 1:36 into the final frame with a shorthanded goal. Klotz added a power-play goal 4:01 into the third period for the final tally of the night.
Northfield next plays Thursday, Dec. 16 at Faribault (2-3, 1-1).