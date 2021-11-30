Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Northfield girls hockey team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who's returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team's goals are for the coming months.

The Northfield News has also highlighted three key dates to watch for this season.

COACHES

Head coach: Paige Haley, 3rd year as a head coach, 5th year with the program.

Assistant coaches: Jeff LaPanta 10th year, Scott Haley 2nd year, Brittney Hubbard 4th year.

ROSTER

Maggie Malecha, senior, goalie

Cambria Monson, senior, defense

Lucy Boland, junior, defense

Emerson Garlie, sophomore, forward

Grace McCoshen, sophomore, defense

Ayla Puppe, sophomore, forward

Megan Snyder, junior, forward

Tove Sorenson, junior, forward

Isabelle Stephes, sophomore, forward

Jami Triplett, junior, forward

Annaliese Walker, sophomore, forward

Emily Beaham, freshman, forward

Keira Hauskins, freshman, defense

Olivia Rasmussen, freshman, forward

Eloise DeBus, 8th grade, defense

Mia Miller, 8th grade, defense

Ashlyn Paukert, 8th grade, forward

KEY PLAYERS

Ayla Puppe

Emerson Garlie

Izzy Stephes

Tove Sorenson

Grace McCoshen

Cambria Monson

Maggie Malecha

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Mia Miller

Megan Snyder

2020-21 RECAP

16-1 record last year, won the conference, lost in section semifinals to Lakeville South last year.

2021-22 OUTLOOK

Make it to section finals again.

COMPETITION 

We will be at the top of the conference and in the top 3 in the section.

2021-22 SCHEDULE

Saturday, Nov. 13 — at Mound Westonka (W 3-2)

Tuesday, Nov. 16 — at Chisago Lakes (W 4-3)

Thursday, Nov. 18 — vs. Lakeville South (W 4-2)

Tuesday, Nov. 23 — vs. Mankato East (W 5-2)

Friday, Nov. 26 — at Sartell/Sauk Rapids (W 2-0)

Saturday, Nov. 27 — at St. Cloud (W 3-1)

Tuesday, Nov. 30 — at Lakeville North, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2 — at Austin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4 — vs. Mankato West, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9 — at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14 — at Rosemount, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21 — at Maple Grove, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28-Thursday, Dec. 30 — Lakeville North Invite

Thursday, Jan. 6 — at Rochester Century, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8 — at Orono, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13 — vs. Owatonna, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 — vs. Winona, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25 — at Mankato East, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27 — at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29 — vs. Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1 — at Dodge County, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3 — vs. Hutchinson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5 — at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments