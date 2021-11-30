Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Northfield girls hockey team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who's returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team's goals are for the coming months.
The Northfield News has also highlighted three key dates to watch for this season.
COACHES
Head coach: Paige Haley, 3rd year as a head coach, 5th year with the program.
Assistant coaches: Jeff LaPanta 10th year, Scott Haley 2nd year, Brittney Hubbard 4th year.
ROSTER
Maggie Malecha, senior, goalie
Cambria Monson, senior, defense
Lucy Boland, junior, defense
Emerson Garlie, sophomore, forward
Grace McCoshen, sophomore, defense
Ayla Puppe, sophomore, forward
Megan Snyder, junior, forward
Tove Sorenson, junior, forward
Isabelle Stephes, sophomore, forward
Jami Triplett, junior, forward
Annaliese Walker, sophomore, forward
Emily Beaham, freshman, forward
Keira Hauskins, freshman, defense
Olivia Rasmussen, freshman, forward
Eloise DeBus, 8th grade, defense
Mia Miller, 8th grade, defense
Ashlyn Paukert, 8th grade, forward
KEY PLAYERS
Ayla Puppe
Emerson Garlie
Izzy Stephes
Tove Sorenson
Grace McCoshen
Cambria Monson
Maggie Malecha
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Mia Miller
Megan Snyder
2020-21 RECAP
16-1 record last year, won the conference, lost in section semifinals to Lakeville South last year.
2021-22 OUTLOOK
Make it to section finals again.
COMPETITION
We will be at the top of the conference and in the top 3 in the section.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Saturday, Nov. 13 — at Mound Westonka (W 3-2)
Tuesday, Nov. 16 — at Chisago Lakes (W 4-3)
Thursday, Nov. 18 — vs. Lakeville South (W 4-2)
Tuesday, Nov. 23 — vs. Mankato East (W 5-2)
Friday, Nov. 26 — at Sartell/Sauk Rapids (W 2-0)
Saturday, Nov. 27 — at St. Cloud (W 3-1)
Tuesday, Nov. 30 — at Lakeville North, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2 — at Austin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4 — vs. Mankato West, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9 — at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14 — at Rosemount, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 — at Maple Grove, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28-Thursday, Dec. 30 — Lakeville North Invite
Thursday, Jan. 6 — at Rochester Century, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8 — at Orono, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13 — vs. Owatonna, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22 — vs. Winona, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 — at Mankato East, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27 — at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29 — vs. Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1 — at Dodge County, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3 — vs. Hutchinson, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5 — at Owatonna, 7 p.m.