This time a year ago, Keaton Walock was flanked by unfamiliar surroundings.
The then-sophomore had moved from Faribault to Northfield and was preparing for his first season of varsity high school hockey with the Raiders. Add in the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and a wide-open battle for the starting job in net, and there was plenty of uneasiness and anxiety to go around.
Now, however, Walock has firmly implanted himself as the starting goalie for a Northfield team in a prime position to challenge for the Big 9 Conference and Section 1A titles this winter.
“I feel a lot more settled down," Walock said after Saturday's 5-0 win against Faribault. "I know a lot of the boys now because I’ve been playing with them for a couple years. We’ve been working on the chemistry and we’re really doing good.”
That improved play was evident this weekend, when Northfield surged past a tough Thief River Falls team 3-1 on Friday night before turning around to top Faribault 5-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Walock shined in both games, first stopping 31 of 32 shots in the win against Thief River Falls and then recording a 15-save shutout against many of his former youth teammates.
“I know a lot of them, so it felt really nice to bring it to them today,” Walock said.
Northfield coach Mike Luckraft added: "Keaton really was a catalyst (Friday) night. He really swallowed up a lot of pucks. There were shots from the point where he just didn’t allow a rebound. Even though both teams had low-30s in shots, which is a lot of shots, Keaton did a nice job of keeping the puck to the outside.”
For Luckraft and the Raiders, that Walock even ended up in a Northfield has been a pleasant surprise. Due to low numbers in that age group, Northfield and Faribault co-opted their bantam teams together for 13 and 14-year olds in the 2018-19 season.
The top two goalies for the Cannon River Kings program both resided in Faribault. Maclain Weasler drew the nod as the starting goalie for the A team, while Walock backstopped the B team.
Weasler appeared to have the inside track to absorb the majority of the varsity minutes in Faribault. That spurred a move from Walock to join many of his new bantam teammates in the Northfield high school program.
"When he came here last year, I didn’t know him that well and didn’t know what his skillset was, but you could tell right away that he was good," Luckraft said. "Then as he started taking over that starting role, you saw, ‘OK, we’ve got something nice here that can lead us the next couple years.’"
Coincidentally, Weasler has moved on this year to play AAA hockey for the Des Moines Buccaneers U16 and U18 teams (the same program Northfield sophomore Cayden Monson played on this fall before returning to Northfield) to reopen the starting goalie job in Faribault.
Either way, Walock has thrived thus far in Northfield. This summer, he was invited to participate in the CCM High Performance program in Blaine, and then qualified to take part in the Final 54s camp.
"All those little progressions give a kid confidence," Luckraft said. "Goaltending’s tricky, so when you’re good you can be really good, and when it goes the other way you can struggle. It’s fun to have a guy in goal like that that can give you a chance every night. He wants to win and he’s a competitor."