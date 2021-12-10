Taking a 2021 Class AAA state quarterfinalist down to the wire?
That's no cause for a moral victory celebration for the Northfield boys basketball team, which came a handful of plays away from turning a 54-50 loss Thursday night against Class AAA No. 6 Mankato West (1-0) at Northfield High School into another impressive victory to start the season.
The Raiders led 29-28 at halftime, were within one point in the final minute and had a clean look at a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final five seconds.
“There’s no big change that needs to happen," Northfield coach Ryan Driscoll said. "It’s just being a little more focused and doing a little bit better."
The full view of Thursday night includes the fact it was Mankato West's first game of the season, which started late since many of its stars were busy winning a football state championship two weeks ago.
The Raiders (1-1) finished the game with 11 steals, taking advantage of the out-of-sync Scarlets.
“The first half we had a lot of (defensive) tips and they struggled with that," Driscoll said. "Part of it is because they just haven’t practiced enough and part of it is because we’re good.”
That complete picture also includes the fact that Northfield was far from its best self. The Raiders finished 8-for-18 at the free throw line, shot 36% from the floor and persisted through an unusually cool shooting night from their offensive star Soren Richardson, who finished with 12 points and shot 3 of 15 from the field.
Northfield made up for that collectively, with Tate Sand scoring 11 points on nine shots and Tate Journell scoring 11 points with the help of three 3-pointers. JJ Gustina and Dom DiMaggio both added six points, while Trey Schlaak finished with four points.
"Our bigs sealed and we played inside the whole time," Driscoll said. "Dom and Tate really for the most part in there, and Trey had a couple nice plays inside. Journell was 3-for-3 I think in the first half on threes, but we didn’t make any free throws. We were 8 of 18 and that was a big one. That’s an area where we expect to be really good, so that’s tough when you get in these close games.”
In the final minute, Northfield still came a loose ball or two away from snatching the upset. With its full-court press, Journell nearly knocked the ball loose to spring a potential game-changing fastbreak the other way, but the Scarlets were able to scramble, fall on the loose ball and quickly call a timeout.
After a missed three throw with the Raiders down a point, Austin Koep fought off a pair of Mankato West players to get his hands on an offensive rebound, but lost possession of the ball in a scrum.
“It felt like when we went for the ball it just slipped out of our hand down the stretch," Driscoll said. "We rebounded really well in the first half, but it got a little shaky in the second half. Probably because we’re tired and we’re sick, which is why we’re happy about the snow day because we can rest. We only practiced for an hour (Wednesday) because we just didn’t have any energy.”
After the game, the mood in the locker room wasn't one of a scrappy upstart that pushed Goliath to the brink. Instead, Northfield was rueing how close it came to a win it fully believes it was talented enough to snatch.
"They were down a little bit and disappointed we weren’t able to hold on, but I’m not mad," Driscoll said. "It’s just that last piece we didn’t execute. It wasn’t that effort thing, it wasn’t a not knowing what we’re doing thing, it’s just that last piece of execution to get the loose ball or put it in the hoop.
“In the summer we went and played really good teams and we know we can compete with anybody. We’re not afraid of anyone in the conference."