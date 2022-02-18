...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Blowing snow is likely, especially near and north of
Interstate 94.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front moving across the area through this afternoon
before the strongest winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may
significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition,
temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Considerable reduced
visibilities in the snow showers where brief whiteout
conditions are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as dropping
temperatures with falling snow could result in flash freezing on
roads. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Northfield boys hockey team smothered Austin from start to finish Thursday night in an 8-0 victory at Northfield Ice Arena.
The result moves the Raiders one win away from claiming an outright Big 9 Conference championship.
Thursday night, Northfield led 3-0 at the end of the first period, 7-0 at the end of the second period and outshot Austin 56-7.
Gabe Sawyer, Spencer Klotz and Jake Geiger all scored a pair of goals, while Cayden Monson added a goal.
Ty Frank and Klotz each dished out three assists, Monson and Andrew Winter finished with two assists each, and Sawyer, Geiger and Matthew DeBuse tallied an assist each.
Keaton Walock stopped all seven shots to record a shutout.
Big 9 title scenarios
The Big 9 championship comes down to Saturday. After Rochester Mayo's 12-2 win against Mankato West, the Spartans moved up to 34 points. Northfield's win against Austin moved it to 37 points.
Rochester Mayo plays Albert Lea on Saturday in a four-point game, meaning it can reach a maximum of 38 points. Northfield, meanwhile, has a two-point game Saturday against Mankato West, meaning it can reach a maximum of of 39 points.
- If both Northfield and Rochester Mayo win, the Raiders win the Big 9 title 39-38.
- If Northfield ties Mankato West and Rochester Mayo wins, the Raiders and Spartans tie at 38 points.
- If Northfield loses at Mankato West and Rochester Mayo wins, the Spartans win the title 38-37.
- If Rochester Mayo does not win Saturday, Northfield wins the Big 9 title outright regardless of if it wins, loses or ties against Mankato West.