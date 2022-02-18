The Northfield boys hockey team smothered Austin from start to finish Thursday night in an 8-0 victory at Northfield Ice Arena.

The result moves the Raiders one win away from claiming an outright Big 9 Conference championship.

Thursday night, Northfield led 3-0 at the end of the first period, 7-0 at the end of the second period and outshot Austin 56-7.

Gabe Sawyer, Spencer Klotz and Jake Geiger all scored a pair of goals, while Cayden Monson added a goal.

Ty Frank and Klotz each dished out three assists, Monson and Andrew Winter finished with two assists each, and Sawyer, Geiger and Matthew DeBuse tallied an assist each.

Keaton Walock stopped all seven shots to record a shutout.

Big 9 title scenarios

The Big 9 championship comes down to Saturday. After Rochester Mayo's 12-2 win against Mankato West, the Spartans moved up to 34 points. Northfield's win against Austin moved it to 37 points.

Rochester Mayo plays Albert Lea on Saturday in a four-point game, meaning it can reach a maximum of 38 points. Northfield, meanwhile, has a two-point game Saturday against Mankato West, meaning it can reach a maximum of of 39 points.

- If both Northfield and Rochester Mayo win, the Raiders win the Big 9 title 39-38.

- If Northfield ties Mankato West and Rochester Mayo wins, the Raiders and Spartans tie at 38 points.

- If Northfield loses at Mankato West and Rochester Mayo wins, the Spartans win the title 38-37.

- If Rochester Mayo does not win Saturday, Northfield wins the Big 9 title outright regardless of if it wins, loses or ties against Mankato West.

