Competing for the first time since the holiday break, the Norhtfield Hiliners finished fourth in the high kick and third in jazz in the Class AAA division at Saturday's Two Rivers Invite.
In the six-team high kick division, Northfield finished with a ranking total of 12, behind Duluth East (3), Rochester Century (6) and Irondale (9), but ahead of Park (16) and Osseo (16.5).
In the five-team jazz competition, Northfield tallied a ranking total of 9. Duluth East won with a score of 3, Rochester Century finished second with 6, Park slotted into fourth with 12 and Osseo rounded out the field in fifth with 15.