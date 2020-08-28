Ninth inning. Tying run on first and the go-ahead run striding to the plate in a Class B state tournament elimination game.
If the Northfield Knights had the option to hand pick a batter to send up in that moment, it likely was Tim Maus, the left fielder who had collected three hits already Friday night and had four hits in his last five plate appearances, which included a three-run home run and a double.
Turns out, it was Maus' turn in the batting order, but the slugger's hot streak ended in that final at-bat when Maus bounced a ground ball to third base for the final out in a 5-4 loss against Chanhassen at Joe Schleper Field in Shakopee.
Before that final at-bat, the Knights had plenty of chances against the two-time defending state champions.
In the top of the second, Maus led off the inning with a single. After a pair of flyouts, he stole second base, but Sam Maus struck out looking to end a 10-pitch at-bat and the inning. In the top of the third, Northfield loaded the bases with two outs.
The batter due up: Tim Maus. But the first pitch of the at-bat bounced off Chanhassen catcher Ben Livorsi's glove and halfway to the backstop, where Livorsi retrieved the ball and flipped it to starting pitcher John Straka, who tagged out Northfield third baseman Troy Deden at the plate to end the inning.
In the top of the fourth, Tim Maus started the frame by launching a double off the top of the 30-foot batter's eye in straightaway centerfield. He was eventually driven in with a two-out RBI single from Deden, who finished with three hits, but the Knights still stranded a pair of runners.
In the top of the sixth, Maus again led off the inning with a single, but the next three batters were retired in order.
That led to the top of the ninth. Northfield started the inning with Sam Maus drawing a walk and Deden slapping a single. After Sam Stuckmayer popped out, Scott Benjamin looped an RBI double to right-centerfield. Thomas Meland popped out for the second out, and Aldon Severson drove in a pair of runs with a single to bring Tim Maus to the plate for the final at-bat of the game.
Defensively, the Knights also committed three errors which resulted in unearned runs in the bottom of the third and the bottom of the fifth to create a 2-1 lead for Chanhassen. The Redbirds upped that advantage to 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth, when they strung together a single, a double and a single to produce a pair of runs.
That was the end of the night for Northfield starting pitcher Jon Ludwig, who finished by throwing six innings, allowing four runs (two earned), five hits and three walks while striking out five.
Jake Mathison moved in from second base to pitch at the start of the seventh and allowed three consecutive singles to start the inning and allow a run, but did strand the bases loaded.
For Chanhassen, John Straka started and fired seven innings while allowing one run, five hits and two walks. He struck out 12 batters. Miles Nablo pitched the final two innings for the Redbirds.
Chanhassen advances to play Sunday against the winner of Miesville vs. Champlin Park, while Northfield's Class B state tournament run ends short of Labor Day weekend for the second year in a row.