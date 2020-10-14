The Northfield boys soccer team enters the Section 1AA tournament as the No. 1 seed and clear favorite.
In games against the second and third seeds, Owatonna and Rochester Century, the Raiders won by a combined 7-0. Including Rochester Mayo — which Northfield also beat 4-0 — the top four seeds all come from the Big 9 Conference, while two of the bottom three teams originate from the talent-rich South Suburban Conference (Lakeville South and Farmington), and fifth-seeded New Prague spent the regular season battling against Wright County Conference competition.
While the battle for the section’s top seed was more or less wrapped up prior to the section seeding meeting, Owatonna, Rochester Century and Rochester Mayo were all able to make a compelling argument for the No. 2 seed.
Rochester Century possesses the highest rating based on record, opponent wins and class differential, but lost the head-to-head matchup against Owatonna 1-0 in the first game of the season. Rochester Mayo, meanwhile, ended the year by winning six of its last seven matches, the one exception a 3-3 draw at Owatonna on the final day of the regular season, but suffered a 4-2 defeat against Rochester Century in the fourth game of the year.
The Huskies holding on for the one point in that match against the Spartans likely cemented the final order of the three teams.
Listed below are statistical glances at each of the eight teams in the Section 1AA tournament, which starts Thursday with quarterfinal matches, continues Tuesday, Oct. 20 with the semifinals and concludes Thursday, Oct. 22, with the championship. All games will be hosted by the higher seed.
No. 1 Northfield (9-1-1)
Section record: 4-0-0
Last five games: 3-1-1
QRF rank: No. 11
Goals for: 63
Goals against: 5
No. 2 Owatonna (6-3-1)
Section record: 2-1-1
Last five games: 3-1-1
QRF rank: No. 26
Goals for: 32
Goals against: 24
No. 3 Rochester Century (8-2-1)
Section record: 2-2-0
Last five games: 4-0-1
QRF rank: No. 22
Goals for: 34
Goals against: 17
No. 4 Rochester Mayo (7-3-1)
Section record: 1-2-1
Last five games: 4-0-1
QRF rank: No. 29
Goals for: 37
Goals against: 17
No. 5 New Prague (6-4)
Section record: 0-0
Last five games: 2-3
QRF rank: No. 41
Goals for: 20
Goals against: 15
No. 6 Lakeville South (2-4-5)
Section record: 1-0
Last five games: 1-2-2
QRF rank: No. 38
Goals for: 13
Goals against: 18
No. 7 Rochester John Marshall (2-8-1)
Section record: 0-4
Last five games: 1-4-0
QRF rank: No. 56
Goals for: 10
Goals against: 36
No. 8 Farmington (0-11-0)
Section record: 0-1
Last five games: 0-5
QRF rank: No. 64
Goals for: 5
Goals against: 35