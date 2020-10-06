The Northfield girls tennis team eased to a 6-1 victory against Waseca on Tuesday afternoon at Northfield High School in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament.
At No. 1 singles, senior Libby Brust raced to a 6-1, 6-0 victory, senior Caroline Ash battled for a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles and sophomore Marie Labenski picked up a 6-2, 6-1 decision at No. 3 singles. Sophomore Izzy Balvin lost 6-3, 6-4 at No. 4 singles.
"I thought Libby Brust played really well and was really patient," Northfield coach Mark Johnson said.
"Marie has been playing really terrific singles at the No. 3 spot," Johnson continued.
On the doubles side, sophomores Courtney Graff and Gabbi Grant surged to a 6-3, 6-1 win, seniors Annika Richardson and Solvei Christopherson swept their opponents 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles and seniors Lynette Ott and Jenna Woitalla nearly did the same at No. 3 doubles with a 6-2, 6-2 victory.
"It's kind of a broken record," Johnson said about Richardson and Christopherson. "They played really well today and had some really good volleys out in front of them. They served well, returned well and tried to do some different things we worked on in practice."
Northfield will now advance to play Owatonna on Thursday at home in the second round of the Section 1AA tournament. In the regular season, the Raiders narrowly beat the Huskies 4-3.