VARSITY ROSTER

Rachel Braun, senior, forward

Payton Fox, senior, defense

Marta Sorenson, senior, forward

Anna Tritch, senior, forward

Mya Wesling, senior, forward

Maggie Malecha, junior, goalie

Cambria Monson, junior, defense

Lucy Boland, sophomore, defense

Leta Prestemon, sophomore, forward

Megan Snyder, sophomore, forward

Tove Sorenson, sophomore, forward

Ava Stanchina, sophomore, forward

Jaimi Triplett, sophomore, forward

Emerson Garlie, freshman, forward

Rita Langford, freshman, defense

Grace McCoshen, freshman, defense

Ayla Puppe, freshman forward

Emily Beaham, 8th grade, forward

Kiera Hauskins, 8th grade, defense

Olivia Rasmussen, 8th grade, defense

Mia Miller, 7th grade, defense

2021 SCHEDULE

Jan. 14 — vs. Winona, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 16 — at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 21 — vs. Mankato East, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 23 — vs. Mankato West, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 28 — vs. Owatonna, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 30 — at Rochester Century, 2:45 p.m.

Feb. 2 — vs. Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 4 — at Winona, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 9 — at Austin, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 11 — vs. Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 18 — vs. Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 20 — at Mankato East, 2 p.m.

Feb. 25 — at Mankato West, 5:15 p.m.

Feb. 27 — at Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.

March 4 — at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

March 6 — vs. Austin, 7:15 p.m.

March 8 — at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.

March 11 — vs. Rochester Century, 7:15 p.m.

KEY MATCHUPS

Jan. 23 vs. Mankato West — Playing a conference-only schedule this year, many of Northfield’s more challenging games against non-conference Section 1AA teams, or others it meets in holiday invitationals, are taken off the schedule. One of the trickier Big 9 Conference teams the Raiders ran into last year was the Scarlets, and while the final score presents an easy 4-0 victory, it required Northfield to score a trio of third-period goals. Two of those came from senior Jessica Boland, who’s out this season with an injury, so this early-season matchup may provide a glimpse into what players will step into the spotlight when Northfield needs a goal. In last season’s matchup, Mankato West goalie Sarah Olsen made 32 saves. These two teams are also scheduled to meet Feb. 25 in Mankato.

Jan 28 vs. Owatonna — The Huskies were the only conference team to beat the Raiders last season, and with plenty of their scoring punch back again this year, figure to be the biggest challenger to the Big 9 crown. The two teams split the title last year after Owatonna won 2-1 in overtime in the regular-season finale, before Northfield exacted some revenge with a 4-2 victory in the Section 1AA quarterfinals. Back for the Huskies is sophomore forward Ezra Oien, who racked up 30 goals and 16 assists in 22 games as a freshman. The Raiders return plenty of youthful scoring as well with sophomore Ava Stanchina (22 goals, 11 assists), freshman Ayla Pulle (11 goals, 14 assists) and sophomore Tove Sorenson (16 goals, 3 assists). Northfield also added freshman defender Grace McCoshen, who last year tallied five goals and 16 assists for Faribault. These two teams will also meet March 4 in Owatonna.

Feb. 18 vs. Red Wing — These clashes have not packed quite the same punch since Taylor Heise left Red Wing for the University of Minnesota, but the Wingers still provided a challenge in last season’s 4-1 victory for the Raiders, who again needed to score three third-period goals and actually were trailing 1-0 after the first period. Stanchina tallied a hat trick in last season’s matchup. Red Wing did graduate its goalie Hailey Ehlers, who saved 36 shots in the loss last season, but return senior forward Eliza DiNatale, who led the team with 22 goals last season.

