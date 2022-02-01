The Northfield boys swimming and diving team won 11 of 12 events Thursday night to race past Faribault 92-76 at Northfield Middle School.

The Gators posted 55 season or lifetime bests while shuffling their lineup around.

The following athletes claimed first-place finishes:

200-yard medley relay: Connor Berndt, Franklin Hartwell, Will Redetzke, Aidan Hales

200-yard freestyle: Evan Loe

200-yard individual medley: Aidan Hales

50-yard freestyle: Will Redetzke

100-yard butterfly: Will Redetzke

100-yard freestyle: Oliver Momberg

500-yard freestyle: Connor Berndt

200-yard freestyle relay: Nick Scheglowski, Peyton Truman, Josh Kraby, Oliver Momberg

100-yard backstroke: Garrett Gray

100-yard breaststroke: Franklin Hartwell

400-yard freestyle relay: Nick Scheglowski, Peyton Truman, Josh Kraby, Oliver Momberg

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments