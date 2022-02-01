Boys swimming and diving: Northfield 92, Faribault 76 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Michael Hughes Author email Feb 1, 2022 Feb 1, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Northfield's Will Udelhofen swims the freestyle Thursday night at Northfield Middle School. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Northfield's Connor Berndt swims the backstroke portion of the 200-yard medley relay Thursday night at Northfield Middle School. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Northfield's Franklin Hartwell swims the breaststroke Thursday night at Northfield Middle School. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Northfield's Trevor Dell swims the butterfly Thursday night at Northfield Middle School. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Northfield's Will Redetzke swims the butterfly Thursday night at Northfield Middle School. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Northfield boys swimming and diving team won 11 of 12 events Thursday night to race past Faribault 92-76 at Northfield Middle School.The Gators posted 55 season or lifetime bests while shuffling their lineup around.The following athletes claimed first-place finishes:200-yard medley relay: Connor Berndt, Franklin Hartwell, Will Redetzke, Aidan Hales200-yard freestyle: Evan Loe200-yard individual medley: Aidan Hales50-yard freestyle: Will Redetzke100-yard butterfly: Will Redetzke100-yard freestyle: Oliver Momberg500-yard freestyle: Connor Berndt200-yard freestyle relay: Nick Scheglowski, Peyton Truman, Josh Kraby, Oliver Momberg100-yard backstroke: Garrett Gray100-yard breaststroke: Franklin Hartwell400-yard freestyle relay: Nick Scheglowski, Peyton Truman, Josh Kraby, Oliver Momberg Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Hughes Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin. Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Missing Person Budenski, Update City of Northfield provides free KN95 masks Pandemic grind affects smiles; push back Couple charged with drug possession following search warrant Thomas Neuville Upcoming Events Feb 1 Rice County Immunization Clinic Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Feb 2 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Feb 2, 2022 Feb 4 Unity on Division Fri, Feb 4, 2022 Feb 5 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Feb 5, 2022 Submit an Event