It was indeed a dark weekend for football fans as the Vikings lost by one point and our Raiders lost by two points in a double-overtime game at Faribault, 30-28. While it was a thrilling game for the 250 fans that were allowed at the game, the grit and comeback attitude of the Raiders could not be ignored. The final two-point conversion try on a pass from Cole Stanchina to Ethan Lanthier was good but was ruled out of bounds by the officials. Where is replay when you need it?
PLAYERS OF THE GAME: Offense: Lanthier. Defense: Porter Adams and Blake Mellgren. Special teams: Michael Rivera. Scout squad: Jake Kick. Mr. Hustle: Josh Voight. Heads up block or tackle: Mason Pagel.
COACHING CHANGES: New coaches and changes this season include Brent Yule transitioning from offensive line coach to defensive coordinator, with Brent Rauk moving in as the offensive line coach. John Sand will be an assistant defensive backfield coach and Tom Dickerson will be a backfield coach and "floater" backfield coach for the JV and freshman teams. Mike Allen will coach the line for the freshman team and TJ Weibe will be the JV coach.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Total offense: 274 yards for the Raiders to 236 for the Falcons; Rushing yards: 49 for Northfield and 143 for Faribault; Passing yards: 225 for the Raiders and 103 for the Falcons; Total plays: 67 for the good guys and 59 for the green team; Turnovers: Two for us and zero for them; Cole Stanchina's passing stats: 30 passes, 14 completions, 225 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions; Kip Schetnan's receiving totals: Six catches for 71 yards; Ethan Lanthier's receiving totals: Four catches, 102 yards and two touchdowns; Lanthier's punting stats: Six punts with an average of 40 yards.
DEBUT: Senior Josh Kruger, out for football after a two-year hiatus, will make his debut Friday night vs. New Prague.
NEW PRAGUE: New Prague lost last Friday to Mankato West and is led by yet another left-handed quarterback in Matt Zweber, along with Ethen Cromey, Brenden Pieper and Jack Wilmes.
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: 7 p.m. at Memorial Field...Go Raiders.