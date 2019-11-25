During a weekend sweep of Hamilton, Williams College junior defender Brynn Puppe broke onto the scoresheet for the first time this season.
Puppe, a 2017 Northfield High School graduate, dished out her first assist of the season in Friday's 5-1 victory, before she scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory.
Her goal Saturday came on the power play and broke a 1-1 deadlock eight minutes, 37 seconds into the second period. Last year, Puppe was tabbed first-team all-conference team after she scored eight goals, dished out nine assists and finished with a plus/minus rating of +7 in 28 games played.
Puppe and the Ephs will next play Tuesday night at Endicott before traveling Saturday to take on UMass-Boston.
Back in Northfield, St. Olaf freshman Rachel Kelly has established herself as one of the top options off the bench for the Ole women's basketball team.
In Friday's 70-61 victory at St. Mary's, Kelly played 24 minutes off the bench while scoring 11 points, grabbing five rebounds and swiping two steals.
In four games played this season, Kelly, a 2019 NHS graduate, is averaging 11.3 points a game to go along with 5.8 rebounds. She's nailed 17 of her 32 shot attempts from the field, has sunk 11 of her 16 attempts from the line and is averaging 20 minutes a game off the bench.
The Oles will take on Bethel on Tuesday night at home before next traveling to Augsburg on Dec. 4.
In the pool, a quartet of former Gators met to compete for two schools at the Grace Goblirsch Invitational in St. Peter, with senior William Clark and freshman Andrew Becker swimming for Gustavus, and junior Kyle Anderson and freshman Jack Meehan competing for Luther.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Becker and Clark finished first and second with Becker motoring to the title in 21.98 seconds narrowly ahead of Clark in 22.06 seconds. Becker and Clark later teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:25.91, while Becker was also part of the winning 400 freestyle relay and finished fifth in both the 200 freestyle and 200 breaststroke.
Beating Becker in the breaststroke was Meehan, who snagged second in the event. He also raced to second in the 100 breaststroke, in addition to a fifth-place finish in the 200 individual medley and helping a 200 medley relay team to a sixth-place team, along with Anderson.
On top of the medley relay, Anderson also finished third in the 1,650 freestyle, ninth in the 500 freestyle and helped a 400 freestyle relay to a fifth-place finish.