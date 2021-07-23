Eastview pounded nine runs in the first two innings on its way to a 10-0 victory against Northfield on Friday afternoon at Veterans Park in Hastings in the Sub-State 6 American Legion baseball playoffs.

Northfield drops into an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Hastings at Hastings High School, after Hastings beat Lakeville South 4-3 in an elimination game Friday.

The winner of that contest advances to play the winner of Eastview and Eagan at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Veterans Park in Hastings.

