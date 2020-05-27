This story was originally published in a 1997 edition of the Northfield News and has been edited for length and clarity.
On the night of Halloween, Northfield’s trick was no treat for Faribault in Saturday’s Class 4A, Section 1 championship football game at Faribault’s Bruce Smith Field.
Trailing 12-7 early in the second half, Northfield head coach Bubba Sullivan reached into his bag of tricks and pulled out something sweet, a fake punt on fourth-and-three that resulted in a 31-yard run by Phil Remes, setting up the Raiders’ go-ahead touchdown and a 15-12 lead. Sullivan’s bit of trickery, not to mention his gumption, changed the game’s momentum and unnerved Faribault, as the Raiders went on to defeat the Falcons 28-12.
The win earned the No. 3 Raiders (9-1) their fifth straight section title and a state quarterfinal berth. No. 2 Faribault, which had its first unbeaten season since 197 and just the third in school history, finished 9-1.
With Raider punter Hans Bengston in punt formation, the ball was snapped to punter-protector Colin Perkins as Bengston leaped and faked like the snap had sailed over his head. Perkins then stepped forward and reached between the legs of up-back Remes and tucked the ball into the hands of Remes.
The difficult part for Remes was deciding when to take flight.
“Once I got the ball, I’m supposed to take two counts before I take off,” Remes said. “It was really scary while I was sitting there with the ball.
“I got a little too nervous and went a little early, but it worked out OK. It was an awesome feeling when I saw how much (open) field I had. I saw the safety looking the other way, so I knew I had about 30 yards of open field.”
Sullivan said his decision to attempt the fake punt was spur of the moment.
“Two plays earlier, I hadn’t given any thought to a fake punt,” Sullivan said. “I just felt like it was the right time to call it.”
Four plays later, after quarterback Jason Holm (9 of 14, 134 yards, 2 TDs) converted a key third down pass to tight end Dan Taggart for 13 yards, Holm reached pay dirt from seven yards out for a 13-12 Northfield lead with 6:09 left in the third quarter. Holm then connected with Matt Geiger for the two-point conversion.
Northfield’s defense took the game by the neck on the Falcons’ ensuing possession, After Brad Uecker’s kickoff pinned Faribault at its own eight-yard line, defensive end Geiger and safety Perkins combined to put the Raiders ahead 22-12 barely a minute after Holm’s go-ahead touchdown.
On third and long, the Raiders’ defensive line forced Falcon quarterback Brent Peroutka (8 of 18, 190 yards, 1 TD) to hurry a screen pass. The ball was thrown right to Geiger, who raced toward the end zone only to fumble at the one-yard line. Perkins, Johnny on the spot, picked it up and rolled into the end zone.
“The pressure we were able to put on the quarterback was a key,” Sullivan said. “We didn’t get pressure on Peroutka all the time, but when we did, good things happened for us.”
The Raiders turned the second of Faribault’s three second-half turnovers into six more points in the fourth quarter. After nose guard John Simones recovered a Peroutka fumble, the Raiders marched 63 yards in seven plays to all but put away the Falcons.
The key play was a 41-yard pass from Holm to Bengston (6 catches, 93 yards, 2 TDs). The same duo finished the drive with a eight-yard connection with 6:34 remaining.
“I was supposed to go the corner, but two guys were waiting for me,” Bengtson said. “So I just went to the middle of the end zone and sat there. I was open for a couple seconds before Homer finally saw me.”
After twisting his arm, Sullivan admitted this section title was especially sweet. And Northfield’s seniors know how it feels to beat Faribault.
“This one is especially nice,” Sullivan acknowledged. “Because we moved up a class with the new playoffs, we knew it wold be a great challenge.
“The part that makes it more fun is that we rose up to that. It’s natural that there were some doubts whether or not we could compete (with bigger schools in the section). Would we be able to play with those teams? Could we compete with the Big 9 schools? We answered that question tonight.”
Bengston, whose six catches made him NHS’ No. 5 all-time reception leader, savored the moment.
“This is the most special game I’ve been a part of,” Bengston said. “Especially for our seniors. We wanted to beat them so bad because we’d never beaten Faribault in our life. To beat them for the section title, a good team on their own field — it doesn’t get any better.”