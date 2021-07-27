The Northfield American Legion baseball team finished one win away from a trip to the state tournament, but ultimately Post 84 was unable to solve the riddle of Eastview’s pitching staff.
The River Rats finished 4-2 during last week’s Sub-State 6 tournament, with both losses against Eastview by scores of 10-0 and 7-0.
The 7-0 loss came Sunday in a winner-take-all championship game after Northfield had won a pair of elimination games Saturday to reach that point.
Those two elimination wins — a 2-1 victory against Hastings and a 7-2 triumph against Eagan — were helped in large part by Blake Mellgren, Ethan Lanthier and Nolan Stepka.
Stepka started the Hastings game on the mound and fired six innings while allowing only one run, in addition to finishing 2-for-3 at the plate. The River Rats scored their first run when Lanthier tripled in Mellgren in the first inning.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Mellgren laced a walk-off single up the middle to score Tate Journell from second base.
In Saturday’s second game against Eagan, Lanthier started on the mound and fired five scoreless innings with six strikeouts to earn the win. At the plate, Mellgren and Lanthier both finished 2-for-4 at the plate, while Stepka was 1-for-3.
Peter Hillmann closed out both games Saturday, with his scoreless seventh inning against Hastings earning him a win. He fired two innings against Eagan without allowing a hit, but Eagan did push across two unearned runs.
Mellgren caught all 14 innings behind the plate Saturday, and finished with 40 innings caught during the five-day tournament.
Lanthier finished the postseason with a .444 batting average and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 1.246 to lead Post 84, while also driving in six runs and scoring four more.
Stepka hit .421 with an OPS of .976, Journell hit .353 with an OPS of .875 and Mellgren hit .300 with an OPS of .714.
It took a collective pitching effort for the River Rats to fight back into the championship game, with nine different pitchers appearing during the postseason.
Stepka fired a total of seven innings while allowing only one run and six hits with seven strikeouts. Ryan Bell fired six innings in the postseason-opening victory against Inner Grove Heights while not allowing an earned run, surrendering only four hits and striking out six.
Gunnar Benson followed that with six strong innings in Northfield’s second-round victory against Eagan, during which he allowed only one run. Adam Wiese started the championship game and pitched five innings with seven runs allowed, although only two of those were earned.
Kaed Rauk and Peter Hillmann both threw three innings of solid relief throughout the playoffs.
Overall, Northfield finished the summer with a 13-5 record.