2021 SCHEDULE
April 15 — vs. New Prague, 6 p.m.
April 19 — vs. Rochester Century, 7:15 p.m.
April 22 — at Owatonna, 7:15 p.m.
April 26 — vs. Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.
April 29 — at Mankato, 6 p.m.
May 3 — vs. Rochester John Marshall, 7:15 p.m.
May 6 — vs. Owatonna, 7:15 p.m.
May 10 — at Rochester Century, 7:15 p.m.
May 13 — at Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.
May 17 — at Rochester John Marshall
May 20 — vs. Mankato, 7:15 p.m.
May 24 — vs. Lakeville South, 7 p.m.
Editor’s note: Additional information about the Northfield girls lacrosse team was unavailable as of publication.