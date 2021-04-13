The Raiders were dealt a 9-2 loss of the season Monday in Northfield, where the Eastview exploded for six runs in the top of the sixth to break open what was a 2-2 ballgame.
Eastview scored first with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning, before Northfield countered with a run in each of the bottom of the third and fourth innings to tie the game 2-2. That led to the deciding top of the sixth, before the Lightning added another run in the top of the seventh.
The Raiders finished with 11 hits and allowed only four, but also committed four errors to let the damage compound and balloon the final score. Senior Brynn Hostettler pitched the first 5 1/3 innings for Northfield, which also received three hits from junior Katie Balster, in addition to a pair of hits each from senior Chloe Rozga and senior Mikaela Girard.
Northfield next travels to play another non-conference Class AAAA matchup Thursday night at Chanhassen, before returning home for a Saturday afternoon doubleheader against Rochester Mayo. Chanhassen finished the 2019 season ranked No. 6 in the state in Class AAAA.