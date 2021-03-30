The monkey is finally off the back of the Minnesota State, Mankato men’s hockey team. The Mavericks won their first Division I NCAA tournament game in program history Saturday with a 4-3 overtime win against Quinnipiac, and decided to not stop at just one win as they then beat the University of Minnesota 4-0 on Sunday to advance to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh.
Playing in both those games for Minnesota State was junior defenseman Andy Carroll, a 2015 Northfield High School graduate that’s played in 25 of 27 games this season, primarily as a third-pairing defenseman.
That’s the same role Carroll has occupied in each of his first two seasons in Mankato, but in the 2020-21 season he’s producing as consistently as he ever has. He’s scored a career-high three goals in addition to dishing out five assists, while also blocking 18 shots and taking only two penalties.
In the win against Quinnipiac, Carroll registered three shots on net and blocked a pair of shots.
Minnesota State faces St. Cloud State at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 8, in the NCAA semifinals in Pittsburgh, with the winner advancing to the championship Saturday, April 10, against either the University of Minnesota-Duluth or the University of Massachusetts.
Both semifinals are broadcast on ESPN2, while the championship is broadcast on ESPN.
Timperley, UNC start Big Sky Tournament
Carroll is not the only Northfield High School graduate in the midst of the postseason. Northern Colorado freshman Bronwyn Timperley, a 2020 Northfield High School graduate, is scheduled to start the Big Sky Conference tournament Wednesday against the University of Idaho.
The Bears enter the eight-team tournament as the No. 2 seed after finishing the regular season 13-3 and on a six-match winning streak, which includes a pair of wins against Idaho. Timperley, a defensive specialist, has played in all six of those wins after breaking into the regular rotation midway through the 2021 season.
Timperley has recorded at least six digs in each of the last four matches.
If Northern Colorado beats Idaho on Wednesday, the Big Sky semifinals are scheduled for Thursday and the championship for Friday, with Northern Colorado serving as the host for the entire tournament. The winner of the tournament receives the Big Sky’s automatic bid into the NCAA tournament, and all of the conference tournament matches are available to stream for free on watchbigsky.com
Glampe powers hot start for Oles
In terms of starts, it’s hard to imagine a better one than St. Olaf freshman Joey Glampe’s this baseball season.
Glampe, a 2020 Northfield High School graduate, has played in four of the first six games for the Oles and is hitting for a .625 batting average and a 1.125 slugging percentage thanks to a pair of home runs and a triple. He’s also knocked in 12 runners and scored five runs himself.
Defensively, he’s played a pair of games at third base while also slotting in as designated hitter for a pair of games.
That’s all helped St. Olaf start the season 5-1 heading into this weekend’s home opener in Northfield during a Saturday doubleheader against the University of Wisconsin-Superior. Attendance is not allowed at St. Olaf athletic events this school year, but the games can be streamed on St. Olaf’s website.