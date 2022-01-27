The Northfield wrestling team moved tantalizingly close to another Big 9 Conference title on Thursday night in Albert Lea.
Entering the night, the final three undefeated teams in the conference were Northfield, Faribault and Albert Lea, with all three slated to wrestle against each other.
The Raiders won both matches — 42-34 against Albert Lea and 41-26 against Faribault — to remain the only squad with an unblemished conference record. If Northfield can win out against Rochester Mayo, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall and Mankato West, it wins the Big 9 title outright. Rochester Mayo presents the biggest obstacle with its 7-1 conference record, although it has yet to wrestle Faribault or Owatonna.
Thursday night started with Northfield's 42-34 win against Albert Lea. The highlights started with Beau Murphy's 2-0 decision in the 120-pound weight class against Brody Ignaszewski, who's ranked No. 7 at 120AA. Also winning for the Raiders were Jackson Barron (decision at 132), Jake Messner (fall at 145), Owen Murphy (fall at 152), Darrin Kuyper (fall at 170), Ryan Kuyper (fall at 182), Nick Mikula (forfeit at 195) and Mason Pagel (fall at 220).
In the 41-26 win against Faribault, Caden Staab staked the Raiders to a 6-0 lead with a fall at 106.
After the Falcons fought back to take a 10-9 lead, Messner notched a pin at 138 to push the Raiders back in front 15-10. Faribault promptly retook the lead 20-15, before Northfield won the next five matches to clinch the dual before forfeiting at 285.
Also winning in the second match for the Raiders were Jayce Barron (tech fall at 160), Darrin Kuyper (forfeit at 170), Ryan Kuyper (fall at 182), Mikula (decision at 195) and Pagel (fall at 220).
Full results for both duals are listed below:
Northfield 42, Albert Lea 34
106: Michael Olson (ALA) over Caden Staab (NORT) (TF 26-11 5:39)
113: Logan Davis (ALA) over Keith Harner (NORT) (TF 17-2 5:42)
120: Beau Murphy (NORT) over Brody Ignaszewski (ALA) (Dec 2-0)
126: Aivin Wasmoen (ALA) over Logan Williams (NORT) (Fall 3:31)
132: Jackson Barron (NORT) over Nick Korman (ALA) (Dec 5-0)
138: Cameron Davis (ALA) over Brody Gorr (NORT) (Fall 0:35)
145: Jake Messner (NORT) over Carter Miller (ALA) (Fall 1:40)
152: Owen Murphy (NORT) over Triton Cox (ALA) (Fall 5:24)
160: Derrick McMillian (ALA) over Jayce Barron (NORT) (Fall 3:59)
170: Darrin Kuyper (NORT) over Blake Braun (ALA) (Fall 0:57)
182: Ryan Kuyper (NORT) over Luke Moller (ALA) (Fall 1:45)
195: Nickolas Mikula (NORT) over (ALA) (For.)
220: Mason Pagel (NORT) over Adam Semple (ALA) (Fall 1:20)
285: Ben Schwemmler (ALA) over Joseph Schulz (NORT) (Fall 1:49)
Northfield 41, Faribault 26
106: Caden Staab (NORT) over Chase Vargo (FBO) (Fall 1:25)
113: Keith Harner (NORT) over Lucas Nelson (FBO) (Dec 7-0)
120: JT Hausen (FBO) over Beau Murphy (NORT) (Dec 2-1)
126: Bo Bokman (FB) over Logan Williams (NORT) (MD 12-3)
132: Elliott Viland (FBO) over Jackson Barron (NORT) (Dec 1-0)
138: Jake Messner (NORT) over Hunter Conrad (FBO) (Fall 4:49)
145: Isaac Yetzer (FBO) over Brody Gorr (NORT) (Fall 3:11)
152: Aiden Tobin (FBO) over Owen Murphy (NORT) (MD 10-2)
160: Jayce Barron (NORT) over Cooper Leichtnam (TF 15-0)
170: Darrin Kuyper (NORT) over (FBO) (For.)
182: Ryan Kuyper (NORT) over Marcos Ramirez (FBO) (Fall 3:36)
195: Nick Mikula (NORT) over Gabe Shatskikh (FBO) (Dec 11-4)
220: Mason Pagel (NORT) over Emmanuel Pineda (FBO) (Fall 0:22)
285: Matt Nelson (FBO) over (NORT) (For.)