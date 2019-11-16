The result wasn't necessarily a shock for Northfield junior Zibby Hanifl, who finished in a tie for sixth in the 1-meter diving competition at Saturday's Class AA state finals at the University of Minnesota.
After her second-to-last dive of the night, Hanifl entered the final round in fourth place with some breathing room in order to garner all-state designation, a medal and a spot on the podium that's awarded to the top eight finishers.
Still, while standing on the sixth-place platform, Hanifl glanced up toward the stands where her family was sitting and teared up with her medal around her neck.
"I've worked so hard for this," Hanifl said. "Last year I went to state but it just wasn't my year and I just wasn't having a good year, but this year I was like, 'I'm going to do it, I'm going to make it to finals.' Then I wanted to make it onto the podium and just keep going each step closer."
Hanifl was one of three Northfield entries in Saturday's finals, with the 200-yard medley relay grabbing second in the consolation final to finish 10th overall and the 400 freestyle relay racing to fifth in the consolation final to earn 13th overall.
Edina senior Megan Phillip, the state record-holder, defended her title with 493.55 points, Hopkins senior Susanna Fish was second with 434.85 points, Woodbury eighth-grader Gabby Mauder third with 378.80, Edina senior Jozie Metz fourth with 377.15, Woodbury sophomore fifth with 357.10, Hanifl and Andover senior Breanna Russell sixth with 355.30, and Wayzata senior Grace Treanor eighth with 354.70.
It was Hanifl's first time competing on the final day of the state competition. Last year, in Class A, Hanifl advanced to the semifinals but ended up in 20th, four positions out of the 16 divers that advance to the finals.
As a freshman, Hanifl finished 27th.
"I was a little nervous," Hanifl said. "I was like, 'Just don't get in your head and just keep doing what you were doing. Just decide you're going to do it and do good.' I did get in my head a little, but today I just said, 'Put everything aside, you have three dives left and I just need to focus and do it.' That's what I've been doing all season. Just get out of my head and dive."
Based on pure talent, Hanifl had the ability to reach the finals a year ago and even place in the top eight. That statement doesn't acknowledge the fact she battled a concussion throughout most of the season, which limited her practice time and ability on the diving board.
This year, fully healthy again, there were no such limitations.
"It's way better," Hanifl said. "Last year I knew I wasn't at my potential, and this year I could have done better on a few things but you're not going to be perfect, ever. Still, it was a hundred times better this year and I knew that was going to happen. I knew it, so it was going to happen."
That self belief powered Hanifl to Saturday's finals.
Even after a few high finishes at invitationals loaded with many of the same divers she competed against in Minneapolis, she didn't fully believe she possessed the ability to threaten for a podium finish.
"My dad was always telling me, 'Zibby, you can do it,'" Hanifl said, "and I was just like, 'Yeah, OK, you're just saying that because you believe in me or whatever.'"
That mentality flipped at the Section 1AA Championships in Rochester, where Hanifl won the title after making a statement to herself she wouldn't just try to finish in one of the four state-qualifying positions, but that she was going to enter the state meet with a section title in hand.
"At sections I just decided I was going to win," Hanifl said. "Then that happened and I realized that if I decide it's going to happen then it's going to happen, I guess."
Of the eight podium spots, Hanfil was one of three non-seniors along with Woodbury eighth-grader Gabby Mauder (third place) and Woodbury sophomore Caitlyn Greenwalt (fifth place).
"For a junior, she's got only up to go from here," Northfield coach Chris Morgan said. "She had a good time and didn't dive as well as she could either, so it's nice to know that even on a not great day she's all-state."
Gator relays finish strong
The meet started Saturday with the 200 medley relay team of senior Tatum Hauck, sophomore Lindsay Sundby, junior Ellen Varley and sophomore Anna Scheglowski racing to second in the consolation final with a time of 1 minute, 49.57 seconds to claim 10th overall.
While the time didn't quite match the school record the group established at the section meet in Rochester (it missed by .2 seconds), Morgan still classified it as an impressive showing.
"We didn't drop any time, but we held on to our time," Morgan said. "A week after that big swim in Rochester — we broke our school record to get here, so it's nice to be able to hold on to that."
Northfield then closed the meet with a 13th-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay from the all-senior team of Hauck, Alice Zhang, Caroline Peterson and Ella Palmquist, who raced to a time of 3:37.76.
Those two relay finishes, plus Hanifl's performance, was enough to earn the Gators 16th in the state out of 32 teams competing Saturday.
"The girls swam really well," Morgan said. "Most teams, including us, have to do all we can just to get here, so to get here and make finals and have a victory lap is well deserved. The girls really earned their way here.
"To be up and coming and do as well as we did in a brand new class, I'm really proud of the way the girls came out," he added. "I really think that even though we have a big senior class leaving, we have a lot of depth, so we're in a good position and the future looks pretty good."