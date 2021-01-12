VARSITY ROSTER
Isabella Carlson, senior
Tegan Underdahl, senior
Olivia Collette, junior
Zoe McCausland, junior
Cassie Meyer, junior
Ainsley Nutt, junior
Lillian O’Donnell, junior
Ella Pribyl, junior
Frances Christopher, sophomore
Marisa Devito-Winget, sophomore
Julia Gorden-Mercer, sophomore
Anna Pribyl, sophomore
McKenna Carlson, freshman
Addison Barber, 8th grade
Leena Brown, 8th grade
Danica Sorem, 8th grade
Ruby Heil, 7th grade
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 16 — vs. Faribault, Owatonna, 1 p.m.
Jan. 23 — vs. Austin, Rochester John Marshall (at Faribault), 9 a.m.
Jan. 30 — at Rochester Century, Winona, 7 p.m.
Feb. 6 — at Albert Lea, Rochester Mayo, 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 13 — at Owatonna, Faribault, 1 p.m.
Feb. 20 — Big 9 Conference meet, TBD, Austin