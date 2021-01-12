dance team

The Northfield dance team performs at halftime of a boys basketball game last February at Northfield High School. The Hiliners are preparing for their first competition of the season Saturday afternoon at Northfield High School. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES mhughes@northfieldnews.com

VARSITY ROSTER

Isabella Carlson, senior

Tegan Underdahl, senior

Olivia Collette, junior

Zoe McCausland, junior

Cassie Meyer, junior

Ainsley Nutt, junior

Lillian O’Donnell, junior

Ella Pribyl, junior

Frances Christopher, sophomore

Marisa Devito-Winget, sophomore

Julia Gorden-Mercer, sophomore

Anna Pribyl, sophomore

McKenna Carlson, freshman

Addison Barber, 8th grade

Leena Brown, 8th grade

Danica Sorem, 8th grade

Ruby Heil, 7th grade

2021 SCHEDULE

Jan. 16 — vs. Faribault, Owatonna, 1 p.m.

Jan. 23 — vs. Austin, Rochester John Marshall (at Faribault), 9 a.m.

Jan. 30 — at Rochester Century, Winona, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6 — at Albert Lea, Rochester Mayo, 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 13 — at Owatonna, Faribault, 1 p.m.

Feb. 20 — Big 9 Conference meet, TBD, Austin

Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

