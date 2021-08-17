The Northfield girls tennis team assembled Monday for its first official practice of the 2021 season. After four days of practice, the Raiders travel to play at Hastings on Friday morning for their first match of the season.
For a team attempting to make up for the graduation of 12 seniors from last year's team, that quick of a turnaround could be a bit daunting.
"It's a little nerve racking, obviously, but it helps to get into that mindset early," senior Clara Falcon Geist said. "Get a little competitive, but not too competitive, and our season is short, so to start it early and get our heads in the game is helpful. It's a little bit of a reality check, for sure."
Falcon Geist is one of four captains for Northfield this fall, alongside senior Lynette Ott, and juniors Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff.
Ott split time between three different courts last season at No. 3 singles, No. 2 doubles and No. 3 doubles, and has been a steady varsity contributor for the past two seasons. Grant and Graff haven't moved around much at all the last few seasons, as the duo have been entrenched as the No. 1 doubles team for the Raiders.
With so many seniors graduating, there are a ton of open positions up and down the lineup, so that high-powered doubles tandem might be breaking up this fall.
"There's a lot of open spots," Grant said. "No one has there spot secured, so it's going to be a lot of fun to see what we do with the lineup. I think there's going to be a lot of switching it around."
So, the lineup deployed by co-coaches Elizabeth Hurlbert and Beth LaCanne on Friday might be different than the group thrown out by Northfield for a triangular Tuesday, Aug. 24 against Faribault and Rochester Century.
In addition to the graduated seniors creating holes in the lineup, that's also left a void in terms of leadership. That's where Falcon Geist, Ott, Grant and Graff all step in, with the quartet moving into leadership roles for the girls tennis program for the first time this fall.
"It's really strange," Ott said. "We're really used to having a lot of role models on the team, and now it's like we're the role models. It's kind of strange, but it's nice."
Ott added that since she's been a varsity player for a few years, she's had experience playing with less experienced players. It's just a new process to be the leader those younger players turn to for help.
Falcon Geist, meanwhile, has leadership experience outside of tennis, but without a wealth of varsity experience for the Raiders, it's not as natural for her to serve in the role of unofficial assistant coach.
"We have to fill that spot for a lot of different people," Falcon Geist said. "Just reaching out and being welcoming to everyone on the team is extra important this year."
Part of that process will be helped along by Hurlbert and LaCanne, who are both stepping into new roles of their own this season. Longtime head coach Mark Johnson stepped down in April, and Hurlbert and LaCanne — both assistants last season — decided to tackle the opening together.
Add in Tory Borovsky as an assistant coach, and it's a new-look staff and leadership core for the Raiders this season.
"Just having three female coaches I think will be good," Grant said, "and they all have so much experience and they all still play, which is fun."