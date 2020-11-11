It was the same story for the Northfield football team Wednesday night.
The defense showed plenty of fight, but the offense was unable to move the ball or stay on the field in a 42-0 loss against Owatonna on Wednesday night at Northfield High School.
The Raiders (0-5) didn't record a first down until senior Blake Mellgren caught an option pitch and raced down the sideline for a 13-yard gain with under five minutes remaining in the third quarter. The second and only other first down was via senior Josh Johnson's 10-yard rush up the middle with just under 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
In three first-quarter drives, the Raiders finished with negative-six yards of total offense and an interception, while the Huskies (4-2) scored on both their first offensive drives thanks to short fields that required them to gain only 46 total yards for those two scores.
"We took the ball at the beginning to keep it out of their hands," Northfield coach Bubba Sullivan said, "but they pinned us deep and we couldn't get out of the hole the whole half and that's too bad. It's just the way it was."
Northfield's defense then recorded back-to-back stops on fourth-and-goal, but the play after the second fourth-down stop a trio of Owatonna defenders swarmed senior quarterback Cole Stanchina and forced a fumble out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
After starting at the 35-yard line, the Huskies added their third touchdowns to snag a 21-0 halftime lead. Owatonna's average starting field position for its three first-half touchdown drives was Northfield's 30-yard line. The Huskies added a 20-yard passing touchdown in the third quarter after starting the drive at the 35-yard line of the Raiders, and a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns where they started with the ball 42 and 37 yards away from the end zone.
Given the negative field position his defense was dealt, Sullivan was impressed with his the defensive effort, particularly from Mellgren at the safety position.
"Blake I would say had just had an outstanding year on the defensive side of the ball," Sullivan said. "He's been so consistently good. He played great again tonight, and I thought our defense played decent and Blake played great."
"Defensively I thought we played a nice game with Blake," he continued. "I thought Porter Adams played a nice solid game again. I thought up front for the most part, I thought we did a good job. We slowed down their run and they got to the edges on us at times, but I thought (Nick) Mikula had some nice plays a linebacker."
Moving forward, the plan is for Northfield to play a final game Tuesday, Nov. 17, although it's still undecided whether that contest will be part of the Section 1-5A playoffs. Since Northfield High School is shifting to distance learning starting Thursday, Nov. 19, the Raiders are not able to play in the scheduled semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, if they were to advance.
If Northfield does not partake in the section tournament, it might still play another team that is in a similar situation on that evening.